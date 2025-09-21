Ina Garten Serves Up These Store-Bought Hors D'oeuvres At Her Dinner Parties

In one memorable "Spongebob Squarepants" episode, a stressed-out Patrick Star is seen running around his house, preparing for a visit from his out-of-town parents. When Spongebob comments on his pal's frantic demeanor, Patrick sarcastically quips back, "We don't have any work to do! Life is just a big bowl of fancy assorted cashews!" Indeed, hosting a houseful of guests can bring on the tension like little else. Although, it can still be a bowl of fancy assorted cashews — especially with Ina Garten's most crucial advice for hosting a stress-free dinner party.

For quick, headache-free hors d'oeuvres (or canapés — there is a difference), opt for simple snacks that don't require any cooking or preparation to enjoy as-is. The tip comes from a YouTube short posted by the Barefoot Contessa herself. In the video, Garten shared, "When I have friends for dinner, the last thing I want to do is spend a lot of time making fussy hors d'oeuvres. So, I choose simple, no-cook things that I can serve with drinks." The celebrity chef then proceeds to list some of her go-to "favorites," including artisanal potato chips ("you know, store-bought is just fine").

Garten even serves them in a high-shine silver bowl for elevated presentation and easier snacking. She also offers salted cashews with an extra sprinkle of sea salt, and fresh, raw cherry tomatoes, all displayed in aesthetically-pleasing dishes. "Choose delicious things that you can serve as-is," the cook advised. "Present them in really pretty silver bowls, and everybody's going to have a really good time — including you."