8 Foods That Bette Davis Loved

In 1943, American writer and journalist Janet Flanner wrote a profile on movie star Bette Davis for The New Yorker. In it, she writes about the esteemed Hollywood actress' difficult start in the movie business (she was let go from Universal Studios after her first contract) and her impressive rise to the top (she would star in 100 movies during her career, and by the 1940s, she had already scooped two Oscar wins), but also, her opinions on cooking. "Like many women who work, she detests cooking," Flanner wrote. "She says that a husband who won't fry an egg for his wife when she comes home tired doesn't love her."

That may have been true of Davis in the 1940s, but there is plenty of evidence that before and after this decade, the Hollywood icon enjoyed cooking. She contributed to multiple cookbooks in the 1930s, and in the 1960s, she spoke to The Evening Independent at length about how much she enjoyed cooking for her family. "It's so much fun to cook," she said to the newspaper." Too many women just don't know what fun they're missing."

But what, exactly, did Davis enjoy cooking and eating? We've investigated, and it turns out, her tastes were pretty standard. You might think a Hollywood star would be indulging in caviar and steak regularly, but the records show that Davis loved simple dishes like boiled eggs, potatoes, corn beef, and fish. Keep reading to find out some of her most beloved meals.