Fry Up Leftover Mashed Potatoes To Create A Crispy, Craveable New Dish
Mashed simply with a fork, put through a ricer, or whipped with a splash of double cream and knobs of butter, a serving of mashed taters is as heavenly as it gets. But what to do with the leftovers? While there are many ways you can use them up, leftover mashed potato croquettes might be one of the tastiest. Do justice to yesterday's mash by making crispy, craveable croquettes that will be devoured as quickly as they are assembled. To enjoy a pleasing second day of potato paradise, the process is as easy as rolling the mash into balls, coating them with breadcrumbs, and pan-frying.
The brilliant thing about using mashed potatoes to make these dainty croquettes is that you'll likely have everything you need in your pantry to get started — any variety of breadcrumbs, your favorite dry seasonings, and a saucy condiment to dip them into. They're also super-quick to make because you've got the leftover potato prepped and ready to go, which you've probably already seasoned with extras, like herbs or shredded cheese.
Simply bind your mashed potatoes with an egg and some breadcrumbs before shaping the mixture into balls and rolling them in more breadcrumbs. Then pan fry your croquettes until they're beautifully golden, or deep fry them for a crispier crust. It's advisable to pop the patties in the fridge to firm up a little just before frying them to help them keep their shape once they hit the hot fat in the pan.
Get creative by adding herbs and seasonings to your leftover mashed potatoes
After frying your potato patties, you should be left with a crunchy coating on the exterior and a tender, hot middle. To elevate them further, add extra seasonings to the potato mixture, such as red pepper flakes or mustard for heat, cilantro for freshness, or chopped ham for a boost of satiating protein.
The same goes for your breadcrumbs, too, whether they're the crispy panko variety, the golden ones available from the grocery store, or a batch you've made at home by repurposing a chunk of stale baguette in the processor. Sprinkle some garlic powder, smoked paprika, or anything else that takes your fancy into the breadcrumbs to give them a little attitude and create layers of scrumptious flavor. Feel free to serve your pan-fried beauties with sour cream dip or a simple squirt of ketchup.
However, there's one key thing to be mindful of when exercising your culinary genius — you likely seasoned your mashed potatoes with salt or pre-salted ingredients, such as butter, on the day you made them. So, avoid double-salting the potatoes and stick with spices that lend flavor without the salt. These craveable croquette-style patties are so moreish that you might start making extra mashed potatoes with your Sunday roast just to guarantee plenty of leftovers. And who could blame you? We most certainly won't.
Tips for troubleshooting your leftover mashed potato croquettes
When preparing the leftover mashed potatoes to form small patties, avoid overmixing them with the binding agent. Beating the mashed potatoes too much can cause them to become gummy and gluey, which isn't the texture you'd want from the creamy center. Similarly, be careful when shaping the mashed potatoes to avoid overworking the patties. You can always add more breadcrumbs if they're sticking to your hands.
Just as you don't want the mixture to become too stiff, you also don't want it to get soggy. Don't skip chilling the patties after they're formed. And if you stuff them with cheese for extra flavor, stick to low-moisture options. Ricotta is also a great cheese for creamy croquettes with a lighter texture.
If you have trouble frying the croquettes, avoid overcrowding the pan to ensure each one crisps up on all sides. When the pan is too full, the patties might end up softer rather than crunchy, so take your time and work in batches.