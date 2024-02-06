The Sweet Boston Baked Beans That Have Nothing To Do With The Famous Dish

When we say Boston baked beans, we're, of course, talking about the legumes slowly simmered in a molasses-and-tomato-based sauce; a dish that predates the American Revolution. Or, maybe not. In an unexpected twist, there's a candy — shaped like beans — that has absolutely nothing to do with the savory classic. And, maybe, nothing to do with Boston either.

But first, let's set the framework and talk beans, as in the legumes. Boston baked beans trace their roots to bean-and-bacon pottage, an English dish popular in the Middle Ages. It crossed the pond with Puritan settlers who liked to have the slow-cooked meal ready and waiting for them after spending all of Sunday in worship. A century or more later — around the time Paul Revere was making his famous ride — molasses entered the picture, giving the beans a slightly sweet flavor.

That touch of sweetness brings us to a somewhat speculative connection between old-fashioned Boston baked beans (slow-simmered legumes) and Boston Baked Beans (candy-coated peanuts; think peanut M&Ms without the chocolate). Well, that and the fact that the individual candies are shaped like beans and, you know, named Boston Baked Beans. So, how did that happen? Some credit the misleading moniker to the candy-coated peanuts' resemblance to savory Boston baked beans. The fact that the confection is intentionally tinted to match the brick-red color of the slow-cooked legumes lends credence to that line of reasoning, but it doesn't account for another suspicious anomaly.