9 Unique Ingredients That Make Monkey Bread Irresistible

Cinnamon baked goods are always a safe bet. They're comforting and easy to devour with familiar flavors, and we'd say that something like monkey bread is already pretty scrumptious in its own cinnamon-laden right. The baked treat is often made in a Bundt pan to give it a distinct shape, but it can also be baked in a standard baking dish or even a loaf pan. So there's already variation in the way it's baked, but it doesn't hurt to add more flavors into the mix when you want to take the dish from traditional to captivating.

Whether you make the monkey bread dough from scratch or use store-bought biscuits to streamline your time in the kitchen, we have a few ideas on ingredients to include to make the dish more complex and irresistible for any occasion. We compiled some options when you want to enhance the baked good, taking them to new heights in terms of flavors, textures, and visual appeal. We'll talk about what makes the ingredient so special and what it adds to the already-tasty dish. Follow your go-to monkey bread recipe and then incorporate the ingredients, or seek out a specific recipe with the add-in if you want step-by-step instructions. Transforming a classic monkey bread is easier than you may have thought because you likely have most of these ingredients in your fridge or pantry already.