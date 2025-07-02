Bake Candy Bars Into Monkey Bread For A Ridiculously Gooey Treat

If you've ever tried monkey bread, you know how deliciously ooey-gooey it is. While this sweet treat can be served as a coffee cake at breakfast or as a unique pull-apart dessert after dinner, its versatility does not end there. Monkey bread can be as quick and easy or as labor-intensive as you like — for example, Alton Brown's recipe requires nearly 12 hours to make. You can also change up the overall flavor of the monkey bread by switching up the ingredients. Adding spices, using a bourbon glaze, or even changing out the filling of the monkey bread can alter the entire flavor profile. One of the best filling swaps is candy bars for an even gooier sweet treat. Let's explore how to add candy bars to your monkey bread — and which ones to try.

Incorporating candy bars into monkey bread is actually quite easy. In fact, it might be easier than dolloping another kind of filling, such as cream cheese. To add candy bars to each of the little bread pieces that make up the bread, all you have to do is tuck the candy inside and pinch the bread closed around it to ensure the roll is sealed. While some candy might already be small enough to easily fit inside the dough, you will need to chop full-size bars into bite-sized pieces. Once the bread pieces are ready, you can follow your typical monkey bread recipe. Tasting Table's Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread recipe is a great place to start.