Make Monkey Bread 10X More Delicious With A 3-Ingredient Sauce
There's nothing more fun to say, eat, or prepare than monkey bread. This simple dessert has a touch of whimsy and plenty of opportunities for upgrades and customizations galore. And when it comes to monkey bread, more is more. To take your favorite monkey bread recipe to new heights of delight, you'll need only the three ingredients of bourbon, brown sugar, and butter to make a picture-perfect dessert sauce with which you can glaze your monkey bread, use as a dipping sauce, or incorporate it into your pull-apart bread mixture prior to baking.
Using bourbon and brown sugar as a glaze for both sweet and savory dishes alike goes to show the versatility of the spirit. What's more? Mid-tier bourbon is king when making dessert whiskey sauces, meaning you don't have to break the bank with an overly fancy bourbon. A basic monkey bread recipe typically uses canned biscuit dough, which is tossed and baked with a mixture of butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon to hold everything together. You can add your bourbon sauce to this mixture for even more booze-infused flavor, in addition to topping the freshly baked "bread" with a bourbon dessert glaze. From there, you can enjoy or dress up your bread with even more fun toppings and accouterments.
Going bananas with monkey bread
Preparing a three-ingredient bourbon dessert glaze is an easy way to amp up your monkey bread and thoroughly spread the flavor throughout. All you need is about one-third of a cup of your favorite mid-tier bourbon, 4 tablespoons of butter, and around a quarter cup of brown sugar. Start by melting your butter in a saucepan and adding the sugar and bourbon, stirring constantly until everything is fully combined. Adding a dash of vanilla extract, cinnamon, or other similarly flavored ingredients will enhance your sauce that much more.
This can also inspire other flavor pairings and additions to turn your monkey bread into a truly decadent dish. Combine canned peaches with your bourbon, butter, and brown sugar mixture to top your freshly-baked monkey bread with a dash of rich fruitiness. You can also try a banana's foster-inspired spin with sliced and brûléed bananas. For those who enjoy a bit of saltiness with their sweets, prepare a maple-cinnamon candied bacon recipe to crumble on top of a mouthwatering monkey bread recipe that's been mixed and glazed with your simple bourbon sauce. You can also add chopped pecans or walnuts, either candied, roasted, or raw, on top. Knowing this dessert has the potential to become a super hefty sweet, it's good to remember that sharing is caring!