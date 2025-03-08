Make Monkey Bread 10X More Delicious With A 3-Ingredient Sauce

There's nothing more fun to say, eat, or prepare than monkey bread. This simple dessert has a touch of whimsy and plenty of opportunities for upgrades and customizations galore. And when it comes to monkey bread, more is more. To take your favorite monkey bread recipe to new heights of delight, you'll need only the three ingredients of bourbon, brown sugar, and butter to make a picture-perfect dessert sauce with which you can glaze your monkey bread, use as a dipping sauce, or incorporate it into your pull-apart bread mixture prior to baking.

Using bourbon and brown sugar as a glaze for both sweet and savory dishes alike goes to show the versatility of the spirit. What's more? Mid-tier bourbon is king when making dessert whiskey sauces, meaning you don't have to break the bank with an overly fancy bourbon. A basic monkey bread recipe typically uses canned biscuit dough, which is tossed and baked with a mixture of butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon to hold everything together. You can add your bourbon sauce to this mixture for even more booze-infused flavor, in addition to topping the freshly baked "bread" with a bourbon dessert glaze. From there, you can enjoy or dress up your bread with even more fun toppings and accouterments.