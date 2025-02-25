Alton Brown's Monkey Bread Takes Nearly 12 Hours To Make. Here's Why

Alton Brown isn't monkeying around — though his monkey bread might test your patience. Most monkey bread recipes, such as Tasting Table's own, are quick to bake. Meaning, they don't require any prolonged rising periods but can, instead, be assembled immediately before baking. Brown, however, suggests giving your monkey bread an entire night to rise, upping his recipe's total time to roughly 12 hours. This long-winded rising timeline may seem unnecessary, but, in actuality, can benefit your monkey bread's flavor.

The overnight rising period allows your monkey bread dough enough time to develop both an idealized texture and taste. The most obvious benefit, of course, is a risen bread's consistency; you never want a flat bread but, rather, one that's airy and perfect for pulling apart. Yet at the same time, that overnight rise time also allows your bread to deepen in complexity. Essentially, a prolonged period to ferment creates a better, more developed flavor — and requires no extra effort on your part. Simply cover your bread and let it rise overnight. If you can wait even longer, Brown pinpoints a 16-hour maximum rising period, though be careful not to let your dough over-ferment.

As for how Brown's recipe differs from other monkey breads? Brown takes no shortcuts, relying on a dough from the ground up.