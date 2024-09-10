Coffee Creamer Gives Your Monkey Bread A Rich Upgrade

Pull-apart monkey bread is the classic, comforting breakfast pastry or coffee snack that's fun to eat and ready in less than 30 minutes. That cinnamon-sugared mound is the darling of the brunch table spread, especially when it's elevated with another brunch staple: coffee creamer. Adding a splash of creamer into the mix creates a lush texture in your monkey bread, packing all the moisture of heavy cream plus deep, rich flavor.

This upgrade works whether you're making monkey bread from scratch or by using canned refrigerated biscuit dough for easier prep. If you're working with refrigerated dough (like in our cinnamon roll monkey bread recipe), cut each raw biscuit into quarters, then dredge every piece in a custardy mixture of coffee creamer, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla, beaten together in a mixing bowl. From there, just arrange the coated dough pieces in the bundt pan as you normally would. That's it — a single step that makes a world of difference for your gooey cinnamon treat. Alternatively, if you're making your monkey bread dough from scratch, swap the regular whole milk in the dough with coffee creamer for a richer bite.

For an extra flavorful finishing touch, whisk together a little confectioner's sugar and coffee creamer as a gooey glaze to drizzle over your still-warm monkey bread. If you prefer to finish your monkey bread with a draping of delectable caramel sauce, swap the heavy cream in the sauce for flavored coffee creamer, using the same amount.