Canned Biscuits Are The Secret To Even Easier Monkey Bread

If you're in the mood for a soft, gooey, cinnamony dessert, then look no further than monkey bread. It's guaranteed to satisfy your craving — the only problem is that it may require a bit more work than you're willing to put in. This is where canned biscuits come in.

Making your own dough from scratch — as most monkey bread recipes will call for — can be time-consuming and requires you to deal with yeast, which newer bakers may not be familiar with. If you want to shorten and simplify the process, then using the dough from canned biscuits will do the trick. All you have to do is follow the recipe as normal, which will likely prompt you to rip the dough into small pieces, then roll those pieces into balls. From there, the dough balls are combined with the other ingredients. With the canned biscuits, simply tear the dough into pieces as you would with homemade dough — and voila, you've saved yourself a ton of time and you won't even be able to notice the difference.