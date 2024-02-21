Canned Biscuits Are The Secret To Even Easier Monkey Bread
If you're in the mood for a soft, gooey, cinnamony dessert, then look no further than monkey bread. It's guaranteed to satisfy your craving — the only problem is that it may require a bit more work than you're willing to put in. This is where canned biscuits come in.
Making your own dough from scratch — as most monkey bread recipes will call for — can be time-consuming and requires you to deal with yeast, which newer bakers may not be familiar with. If you want to shorten and simplify the process, then using the dough from canned biscuits will do the trick. All you have to do is follow the recipe as normal, which will likely prompt you to rip the dough into small pieces, then roll those pieces into balls. From there, the dough balls are combined with the other ingredients. With the canned biscuits, simply tear the dough into pieces as you would with homemade dough — and voila, you've saved yourself a ton of time and you won't even be able to notice the difference.
How to customize monkey bread made with canned biscuits
When we think of monkey bread, we think of the sweet, cinnamony treat, but monkey bread can be savory too. There are plenty of variations of savory monkey bread, such as cheddar jalapeño monkey bread, an herb-infused monkey bread, or Tasting Table's stuffing wreath (Thanksgiving monkey bread). Any savory monkey bread can also be made with canned biscuits, making your life easier once again. Plus, using canned dough makes it easier to make more than one monkey bread at a time — maybe you want to impress your dinner party guests with both a savory and a sweet monkey bread.
You can also opt for a different type of canned dough. For example, you can use a can of chocolate chip biscuits to instantly add chocolate flavor to your monkey bread. Or, for extra cinnamony monkey bread, you can reach for canned cinnamon rolls instead of canned biscuits.