This Fall Twist On Monkey Bread Is The Cozy Dessert You'll Crave All Season

Monkey bread is an appealing treat no matter the time of year. It's easy to assemble, even more fun to eat, and endlessly customizable. A basic recipe for this delightful pull-apart bread typically incorporates warm flavors of cinnamon and sweet sugar, but there's a lot you can do to play with different tastes and textures. To give your next batch of monkey bread the fall flair it deserves, work apple pie filling into the mix.

Revamping a classic monkey bread recipe with an apple pie-inspired twist takes minimal effort and yields a delicious dish that's sure to become your new fall favorite. With just a handful of store-bought ingredients and pantry staples, you'll be on your way. It's also quick and simple to throw together. So, stop monkeying around so you can enjoy the beautiful mess — here's how to make the dessert.

Start with about three cans of biscuits per one 20-ounce can of apple pie filling like Duncan Hines' More Fruit Filling. All you need to do is toss is bits of biscuit dough into a mixture of apple pie filling and fall seasonings such as nutmeg, ginger, and clove. Then, layer everything into a greased Bundt pant and bake until the bread is cooked through. This is the basic process for an apple pie-style monkey bread, but this autumnal recipe can inspire many other variations.