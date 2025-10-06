This Fall Twist On Monkey Bread Is The Cozy Dessert You'll Crave All Season
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Monkey bread is an appealing treat no matter the time of year. It's easy to assemble, even more fun to eat, and endlessly customizable. A basic recipe for this delightful pull-apart bread typically incorporates warm flavors of cinnamon and sweet sugar, but there's a lot you can do to play with different tastes and textures. To give your next batch of monkey bread the fall flair it deserves, work apple pie filling into the mix.
Revamping a classic monkey bread recipe with an apple pie-inspired twist takes minimal effort and yields a delicious dish that's sure to become your new fall favorite. With just a handful of store-bought ingredients and pantry staples, you'll be on your way. It's also quick and simple to throw together. So, stop monkeying around so you can enjoy the beautiful mess — here's how to make the dessert.
Start with about three cans of biscuits per one 20-ounce can of apple pie filling like Duncan Hines' More Fruit Filling. All you need to do is toss is bits of biscuit dough into a mixture of apple pie filling and fall seasonings such as nutmeg, ginger, and clove. Then, layer everything into a greased Bundt pant and bake until the bread is cooked through. This is the basic process for an apple pie-style monkey bread, but this autumnal recipe can inspire many other variations.
More ideas for a fall-flavored monkey bread
Add delicious (and nutritious) walnuts, almonds, or pecans to your apple pie monkey bread for more festive fall flavors and crunch. These are especially fun to include in the dessert if you use candied versions for a little extra sweetness or toasted nuts for warmth. Similarly, try using up leftover Halloween candy bars by baking them into your monkey bread for a ridiculously gooey treat. Otherwise, top off your monkey bread with a drizzle of maple syrup or make a spice-infused frosting for depth. Another way to elevate this cozy dessert is by serving it with a 3-ingredient sauce of bourbon, brown sugar, and butter.
While apples and autumn surely go hand-in-hand, if apple pie filling isn't your favorite, try making a batch of monkey bread with pumpkin pie filling and a dash of pumpkin spice. You'll need roughly the same ingredients as an apple pie monkey bread, simply swapping out the apple filling for a can of 365 by Whole Foods Market's Pumpkin Puree or another can from your preferred brand.
Whether apple and maple, pumpkin and nutmeg, or any other combination of fall flavors, introducing these extras into a cozy monkey bread recipe made with biscuit dough results in a delicious dessert that doubles as an entertaining centerpiece for your next fall feast. So, gather friends around and share in the warmth and great flavors of the season.