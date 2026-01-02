These Store-Bought Pre-Made Mashed Potatoes Flop In Taste And Texture

Mashed potatoes are a comforting side dish, but they also require prep work and elbow grease. So, if you don't have time for a homemade recipe, store-bought mashed potatoes abound. While instant mashed potatoes are easy enough to throw together, pre-made mashed potatoes are ready to eat right out of the package. We sampled and ranked 9 store-bought pre-made mashed potatoes on taste, texture, and ingredients. While there were great options, the last place ranking totally flopped in the taste and texture departments.

Surprisingly, the frozen food empire, Stouffer's, landed in last place with its everyday homestyle mashed potatoes. As one of the most popular brand names in the frozen food game, we had high hopes for these mashed potatoes, especially because many of Stouffer's fan-favorite frozen dinners come with a side of them. And, a glance at the ingredients was promising, featuring real potatoes, cream, skim milk, sour cream, and salt, among others. But, after heating these frozen, pre-made mashed potatoes up in the microwave, we were seriously let down by a lack of flavor and a paste-like texture. Perhaps the ice crystals accumulated in the freezer watered down the flavor and sabotaged the texture of these mashed potatoes, but they were anything but fluffy, rich, and creamy. Instead, they were a gummy mess with watery pools, not to mention woefully underseasoned despite having one of the highest sodium contents on our list of mashed potato brands.