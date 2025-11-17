9 Store-Bought Pre-Made Mashed Potatoes, Ranked
Mashed potatoes are the creamy, unctuous, comforting side dish that pairs as easily with a steak dinner as it does with braised short ribs, where the potatoes can soak up all that flavorful braising liquid. They can top a traditional shepherd's pie, accompany classic buttermilk fried chicken, or harmonize with your Thanksgiving turkey and rich brown gravy. For home cooks in a hurry, the downside of mashed potatoes lies in the preparation. Crafting the perfect pot of mashed potatoes takes time.
Thankfully, grocery stores stock many pre-made options that are perfect when you don't have the time to peel, chop, cook, mash, and season yourself. Your only requirement is to heat and serve. And unlike most instant mashed potatoes, which often contain only dehydrated potatoes, ready-to-eat options typically include cream or milk, and butter, resulting in a product that resembles authentic mashed potatoes.
However, not all mashed potato brands are alike. To determine which store-bought mashed potatoes are best, I gathered a selection of options available nationwide to conduct a taste test. To keep all potatoes on neutral ground, I purchased the original or homestyle version of each, ensuring that a loaded or garlic-flavored option did not alter my opinion. To create the ranking, I considered the overall taste, texture, and ingredients to determine which brands were best and which fell short. Ease of preparation was not given as much consideration, as all required almost the same prep time and the overall nutrition was relatively similar.
9. Stouffer's Sides Everyday Homestyle Mashed Potatoes
Stouffer's should know a thing or two about mashed potatoes. The brand has been accompanying its classic meatloaf and fried chicken meals for decades. Stouffer's began packaging frozen dinners in 1954. Today, the brand remains a top seller of single-serve frozen meals. However, it seems like Stouffer's frozen entrées are a safer bet than its frozen individual side dishes, such as these mashed potatoes. The ingredients include a mix of real potatoes, cream, water, skim milk, and additional flavorings, like sour cream, salt, and modified food starch.
As the potatoes are frozen, they take longer to cook than some pre-made, ready-to-eat options. Microwaving the dish for the recommended seven minutes and allowing the package to rest for a minute, the potato looked more like baby food than a comforting side dish. After stirring the potatoes, to ensure they were heated through, I tasted them, only to find the potatoes had a pasty, gummy texture. At the same time, there was a watery, unseasoned taste.
To balance and enhance the overall flavor, butter, cream, pepper, and a generous dousing of salt are needed, which increases the already high calorie and sodium amount of 480 milligrams of sodium and 160 calories per serving. Stouffer's taste and texture did not meet the expectations I had for the historic brand. Additionally, the nutrition was one of the worst, particularly as the potatoes had no flavor, which, when added together, ranks the brand last.
8. Sprouts Red Skin Mashed Potatoes
The best element of Sprouts Red Skinned mashed potatoes is the side dish's low calorie and sodium amount, 110 calories and 320 milligrams of sodium per serving. The store-branded potatoes include a mix of red-skinned potatoes, butter, milk, onion, salt, pepper, and, similar to all brands in this ranking, a few preservatives to help extend the shelf life.
Unlike its competitors, the side dish also contains water. Using potato water helps add a starchy, thickening element to your mashed spuds. Although Sprouts indicates that water is included in the ingredients list, I believe it and the milk may have been left out of my package of spuds. Where Stouffer's was overly watery and pasty, Sprout's had no moisture whatsoever.
After microwaving for the recommended time, I peeled back the plastic cover to find a chunky, grainy mix of moisture-less potatoes, with prominent bits of red skin throughout. The potatoes lacked a creamy, buttery texture and flavor. Instead, there was an earthy, almost cardboard-like taste, likely coming from the potato's skins. In addition to the dry, unappealing flavor, the finish of Sprout's potatoes was bitter, leaving an unpleasant aftertaste. Even with the more healthful attributes, the overall dry, clumpy texture and lack of desirable flavor rank Sprout's mashed potatoes low.
7. Signature Select Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Although the price was not a deciding factor in the ranking, Signature Select's mashed potatoes were the most expensive product I bought, and they came in one of the smallest packages. Where the other potatoes in the ranking were priced under $5.00 for packages of 14-ounces to 32-ounces, I paid $5.49 for a 14-ounce container at my local Albertsons for the store's private label product. While the package was on the smaller side, the potatoes were some of the most nutritious, with 110 calories and 420 milligrams of sodium per serving. However, they unfortunately lacked creaminess, richness, or well-seasoned flavor.
While Signature Select's ingredients were identical to those in other brands, such as Reser's, the potatoes lacked the creamy, comforting character that makes mashed potatoes so appealing. The texture was dense and slightly gummy, rather than the desired silkiness. In addition to lacking the buttery, sweet cream flavor that one hopes for when indulging in mashed potatoes, there was an unpleasant, sharp, and acrid note that lingered throughout the palate and carried through to the finish, leaving a pungent aftertaste in my mouth and resulting in a low ranking for Albertsons' product.
6. Good and Gather Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Russet potatoes are a common choice for mashed potatoes, with their high starch content and low moisture, making them well suited for soaking up the moisture from milk and butter to create a decadently creamy mash. However, they may not be the absolute best potato for mashed potatoes. In fact, Yukon Gold potatoes might be worthy of that title, as they have a medium moisture content, so you don't need as much dairy to create creaminess, and have a low starch content, which helps ward off the risk of a gummy texture. Target's Good and Gather brand uses Yukon Gold in its mashed potatoes, combining them with whole milk, butter, salt, and spices.
After heating for the recommended four minutes, the potatoes had a well-incorporated, even consistency. However, when tasted, they did not have the same overall creaminess or richness as the name-brand offerings. The use of Yukon Gold potatoes did not enhance the flavor or texture of the spuds. There was an authentic potato taste. However, very little pepper was detected, which, if abundant, would have added a welcoming note of spice.
Overall, the potatoes were palatable. However, there was nothing to drive me to purchase Target's brand over any other, particularly as the fat, calories, and sodium were on the higher side — 160 calories, 10 grams of fat, and 470 milligrams of sodium per serving. While I was not offended by the taste, I was not jumping for joy either, placing these spuds in the middle of the pack.
5. Marketside Homestyle Mashed Potatoes
Like many major grocery stores, Walmart offers mashed potatoes under its Marketside store brand. Walmart touts its Marketside products as using only the freshest ingredients to create an authentic, high-quality taste. Marketside Homestyle mashed potatoes mix potatoes, milk, butter, and salt, which come together to produce an overall enjoyable side dish. While the potatoes were not as creamy or velvety as some brands, the straightforward flavor was balanced, providing what I expect from a pre-made mashed potato.
Nutritionally, the potatoes have 150 calories, 7 grams of fat, and 320 milligrams of sodium. It has one of the lower fat and sodium amounts of the brands in this ranking. The potato preparation was simple, taking just four minutes in the microwave. They lacked some moisture, but not to the point of being inedible. Although dry, the texture was smooth, and the potatoes were not gummy or lumpy, and the overall taste included subtle buttery qualities with a hint of salt.
While I added additional pepper and another dash of salt after my initial assessment to fully enjoy the product, in their original state, there was nothing particularly offensive or outstanding about the side dish. Their neutrality would make a good base for Irish potato cakes with a side of tangy sour cream, or for potato croquettes, as their moisture is low, which works well for making crispy, fried bites. Walmart has earned a ranking in the middle with its Marketside Homestyle mashed potatoes.
4. Reser's Main Street Bistro Signature Mashed Potatoes
Reser's lands close to the top for its Main Street Bistro Signature mashed potatoes. The brand is also known for picnic-perfect side dishes, like potato salad and coleslaw. For its pre-made mashed potatoes, Reser's uses a blend of potatoes, whole milk, butter, salt, and black pepper. Opening the package, I noticed there was a lot of water in the tray. I was concerned this would translate to a watery mash when heated. Thankfully, after microwaving for five minutes, the potatoes came together into a silky, smooth, and almost fluffy side dish.
Reser's achieves this homogeneous texture without using oil, which some consumers may appreciate. Although there were a few potato chunks in the mash, the dish was not lumpy. The potato chunks were soft and thoroughly cooked. It was just enough to let you know you are eating real potatoes.
The flavor was buttery, creamy, and slightly nutty. However, the seasoning was a bit lacking, needing salt and pepper. Reser's has one of the lowest fat, sodium, and calorie counts, 140 calories, 5 fat grams, and 430 milligrams of sodium per serving, so it makes sense that the potatoes did not have as salty of a flavor as others. I appreciate the ability to add my own seasoning to a plainer base than have an overly salty product that can't be fixed. The rich flavor and ability to season to my palate earns Reser's a respectable spot in the top five.
3. Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes
Bob Evans began selling side dishes, such as macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes, in grocery stores in the 1990s, with availability in over 30,000 stores nationwide by 2016.Today, Bob Evans offers numerous mashed potato options, including homestyle, garlic, loaded, and the original, which I opted for. The potatoes took a brief five minutes to prepare in the microwave. After stirring the package of Bob Evans potatoes, I was delighted by how creamy the texture was. The smooth consistency felt like Bob Evans put them through a potato ricer.
How does Bob Evans achieve this texture? The brand uses a dairy blend that includes milk, butter, and soybean oil. (Soybean oil is a seed oil, so consumers who might prefer not to have seed oil in their diet should take note.) The oil will coat the starches in the potatoes, preventing them from become gummy. Although the texture of these potatoes was smooth and void of lumps, I was missing some of the unctuous, rich, creamy flavor that the potatoes at the top of the ranking had. These factors put Bob Evans in third place overall.
Bob's fat and calories were on par with other brands,150 calories and 7 grams of fat. However, the sodium was high, 460 milligrams per 1/2 cup serving. The mash was salty, more so than the top potatoes options I tasted. Still, the overall flavor was better than those ranking lower, with a nice hint of black pepper heat enhancing the taste.
2. Trader Joe's Mashed Potatoes
Trader Joe's mashed potatoes were unlike any other brand in this review. Where most pre-made, store-bought mashed potatoes are available thoroughly mixed and mashed in a microwavable tray, Trader Joe's offers its mashed potatoes in a 28-ounce bag containing frozen tubular-shaped mashed potatoes. These are the healthiest mashed potatoes in the bunch, with a simple ingredient list of potatoes, pasteurized milk, butter, and salt, without additional preservatives or stabilizers. The serving size for TJ's frozen spuds is one full cup, instead of half or three-quarters of a cup with other brands. Each serving has 150 calories, 9 grams of fat, and only 250 milligrams of sodium — the lowest salt content of all the listed brands.
TJ's recommends adding 2 cups of potatoes to a microwave-safe dish and heating for two minutes before stirring and heating for an additional two minutes. To say I was skeptical of TJ's bagged product was an understatement, but, wow, was I wrong. The potatoes are creamy, rich, wildly indulgent, and contain just the right amount of salt. The taste was surprising given the product's more healthful qualities, especially relative to other options on this ranking.
The potatoes were incredibly fluffy, so much so that my husband called them "pillowy soft." Each bite was perfectly addictive and satisfying, landing TJ's almost on the top of the list. These potatoes are now on my go-to list of affordable frozen foods at Trader Joe's to always have on hand.
1. Hormel Homestyle Mashed Potatoes
There is much to like about Hormel Homestyle mashed potatoes, particularly if you are in the mood for an indulgent side dish. The flavor was completely enjoyable and comforting, with just the right amount of salt and pepper, and an unctuous, luscious feel that kept me going back for more.
The brand uses russet potatoes, butter, milk, and cream to create a crave-worthy mash with satisfying flavor. Perhaps it's the use of milk and cream that makes Hormel delicious. The combo is likely why the brand has the highest calorie, fat, and sodium amounts of all the samples: 170 calories, 6 grams of fat, and 520 milligrams of sodium per 2/3 cup serving. However, fat and salt help foods have a rich texture and mouthwatering flavor.
Similar to other brands, Hormel suggests you microwave the package for five minutes, stirring to incorporate in between, and allow it to rest for two minutes. Stirring again before tasting, I observed a well-blended container of evenly consistent potatoes. There were no watery pools or undercooked portions. There were a few lumps throughout. However, the potato chunks were soft and cooked through, rather than hard and underdone, reminding you that you are eating real potatoes with comforting flavor. While Hormel is not the healthiest pre-made option, it was the tastiest, earning it the top spot. That said, with the nutritional information in mind, it is likely best to enjoy Hormel's spuds in moderation.
How I ranked these pre-made mashed potatoes
To create the ranking, I gathered a selection of pre-made, ready-to-eat mashed potatoes from widely distributed producers. I tried each brand's selection straight out of the container without adding additional seasonings, butter, or cream to ensure a proper assessment. I considered the overall taste and texture, along with the ingredients in each brand to determine which is best and which falls short. While overall price was not a deciding factor for the ranking, I did make note of a few brand's costs, particularly if the price seemed excessive for the quality of the product.
Nutrition was not a significant factor in determining which brand is best, as mashed potatoes are typically laden with butter and heavy cream or milk, or both. They are not a diet food. However, the use of fatty, indulgent ingredients needed to come through in a rich, creamy, unctuous taste and mouthfeel. If that was not the case, I made note of it.
I also included the amount of sodium and calories of each product to ensure you are able to make an informed decision when shopping for a pre-made option. Many of the ready-to-eat potatoes needed extra salt and butter to enhance the flavor. These ingredients will further elevate the often high sodium, which can be something to consider if you are on a heart-healthy, low-fat, or low-sodium diet.