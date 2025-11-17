9 Store-Bought Pre-Made Mashed Potatoes, Ranked

Mashed potatoes are the creamy, unctuous, comforting side dish that pairs as easily with a steak dinner as it does with braised short ribs, where the potatoes can soak up all that flavorful braising liquid. They can top a traditional shepherd's pie, accompany classic buttermilk fried chicken, or harmonize with your Thanksgiving turkey and rich brown gravy. For home cooks in a hurry, the downside of mashed potatoes lies in the preparation. Crafting the perfect pot of mashed potatoes takes time.

Thankfully, grocery stores stock many pre-made options that are perfect when you don't have the time to peel, chop, cook, mash, and season yourself. Your only requirement is to heat and serve. And unlike most instant mashed potatoes, which often contain only dehydrated potatoes, ready-to-eat options typically include cream or milk, and butter, resulting in a product that resembles authentic mashed potatoes.

However, not all mashed potato brands are alike. To determine which store-bought mashed potatoes are best, I gathered a selection of options available nationwide to conduct a taste test. To keep all potatoes on neutral ground, I purchased the original or homestyle version of each, ensuring that a loaded or garlic-flavored option did not alter my opinion. To create the ranking, I considered the overall taste, texture, and ingredients to determine which brands were best and which fell short. Ease of preparation was not given as much consideration, as all required almost the same prep time and the overall nutrition was relatively similar.