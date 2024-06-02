Use Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes For Quicker Croquettes

Leftover mashed potatoes are awesome for making croquettes on the fly. However, there's an even speedier way to prep a batch of these crispy cuties that comes with additional perks — use store-bought mash to make golden croquettes in a fraction of the time while benefiting from the yummy ingredients featured in flavored varieties, such as garlic, cheese, and buttermilk.

Making croquettes with a basic store-bought stash of mashed potatoes is a breeze because it eliminates an entire stage of time-consuming prep; peeling, boiling, and mashing the taters. Many of these supermarket spuds have already been whipped with butter, milk, and basic seasonings like salt and pepper, which means you can move straight onto mixing in an egg yolk, shaping the mash into rounds or cylinders, and coating them in beaten egg and breadcrumbs before deep frying. While these traditional crispy rounds have a comfortingly classic taste, they can be elevated with the addition of aromatic seasonings, shredded cheese, fresh herbs, and even minced jalapeno peppers; virtually any pantry ingredient can be added to croquettes as long as they are low-moisture and won't soften the texture of the taters.

However, if you select mashed potatoes that have already been flavored with delicious extras, such as roasted garlic, Romano cheese, bacon bits, or salty Parmesan, you can skip this step too, saving oodles more time. This will give you heaps more bandwidth to focus on the other elements of your meal or assemble a scrumptious homemade dipping sauce.