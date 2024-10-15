12 Stouffer's Frozen Side Dishes, Ranked

Imagine picking up a rotisserie chicken and realizing you have nothing to serve with it. Rather than toiling away in the kitchen with a recipe and having to clean up a mess, you might grab a frozen side from a reputable brand like Stouffer's, out of your freezer. The prep time for these ready-made sides is usually way less than cooking something yourself, and they're usually cheaper than getting a similar takeout dish. Even better, the only effort it requires is flexing the muscles in your index finger hard enough to press a button or two on your microwave. Then, you can collapse into a chair, scroll, and wait for the beep. That's a relief after a rough day or if you're feeling under the weather. Even better, you can buy these items and keep them for months until those days when cooking is impossible — a can't, not a won't.

Of course, if you're feeling stressed, busy, tired, sad, or sick, you still shouldn't have to sacrifice taste in the name of convenience. You need to know which Stouffer's side is tastiest. Not all of them were created equal; some have way better flavor than others. So, I taste-tested some of the brand's most popular frozen side dishes. I found out there are a few you won't even want to touch with a stick, while a couple are surprisingly delicious. This article ranks the sides from worst to best, based on taste, texture, and convenience — so you'll know which will pair most delightfully with your rotisserie chicken, or whatever entrée you plan on making.