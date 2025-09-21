Before It Was A Frozen Food Giant, Stouffer's Was A Restaurant Empire

Frozen food might be the antithesis of eating out, but did you know that one of the freezer aisle's biggest brands once held a massive restaurant empire? Before Stouffer's became synonymous with boxed lasagna, mac and cheese, and a boatload of frozen side dishes, the company was known for full-service, sit down dining with locations throughout the United States.

Back in 1922, dairy farmer Abraham Stouffer and his wife, Lena Mahala, opened a storefront in Cleveland, Ohio's Arcade, a glitzy, Victorian-era retail palace that served as the first indoor shopping center in the United States. The Stouffer's shop served a modest fare, with sandwiches, dutch apple pie, and fresh buttermilk, which came with complimentary crackers. Riding high on their successes, the couple opened a stand-alone restaurant called Stouffer Lunch two years later, which served Lena Mahala's signature, made-with-love recipes, and about a decade later, leadership was passed down a generation in the Stouffer dynasty, with sons Gordon and Vernon expanding the company's national presence.

Stouffer restaurants sprung up across the country, both in major cities like New York and Detroit, and in the quickly-expanding, automobile-loving suburbs. Whether it was a casual night out on the town, or a 50th wedding anniversary, Stouffer's knew how to set the vibe. It offered curated culinary ambiances that catered to a wide range of demographics, including luxury, destination dining locations, like Boston's rotating, sky-high "Top of the Hub." And, taking its famous hospitality to a higher degree, Stouffer's later expanded to a wide range of hotels.