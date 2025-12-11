The Store-Bought Pre-Made Mashed Potatoes We'd Definitely Repurchase

While there are countless ways to make mashed potatoes, why sweat it when you can pick up pre-made mashed potatoes at the store? Store-bought mashed potatoes are convenient and ready in minutes with the help of a microwave. Plus, you don't have to sacrifice convenience for flavor, as many store-bought pre-made mashed potatoes are still really delicious. We tested and ranked nine store-bought pre-made mashed potatoes according to taste, texture, and ingredients. We determined that the store-bought mashed potato brand we would definitely repurchase is Hormel Homestyle mashed potatoes.

These mashed potatoes take a couple minutes in the microwave, a quick stir, and they are as fluffy, creamy, and uniform as can be. If you transfer them to a serving bowl, you could easily mistake them for a homemade batch. Once you taste the mashed potatoes, they will be as rich and delicious as they look. Containing both cream and milk, these potatoes have an ultra creamy taste and texture, making them the ultimate comfort food. Plus, they have the perfect amount of salt and pepper to bring out the earthiness of the potatoes. Double dairy and a hearty seasoning may equate a higher calorie count, sodium, and fat content, but we are willing to pay that nutritional price for just how delicious these mashed potatoes are. The texture is also uniformly silky and smooth, with a few lumps that easily disintegrate as you bite into them.