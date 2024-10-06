9 Mashed Potato Hacks You'll Want To Try Right Now

Just because something is a staple side dish doesn't necessarily mean it's simple to make. Mashed potatoes are somehow both a special occasion food and a typical side dish to weekday dinners. However, there is some nuance that goes into making it — whether it be for dinner on Thanksgiving or any given Tuesday.

When making mashed potatoes, it takes several steps to turn a hard root vegetable into a creamy and flavorful side dish. The typical procedure involves peeling, chopping, boiling, draining, and of course, mashing. However, there are some shortcuts that you can take that will leave you with just as satisfying results. You might be surprised with how few ingredients and kitchen tools you actually need to make mashed potatoes.

Once you are finished enjoying your mashed potatoes with dinner, it's not uncommon to have a few servings of leftovers. While you can always just try to enjoy your dinner for a second time the next day, sometimes it just doesn't hit the same after it has been sitting in the fridge.

Luckily, leftover mashed potatoes are a very useful ingredient to have in the kitchen and can be used to upgrade a variety of dishes — such as thickening soup. You can also turn your leftovers into a crispy treat by frying them. Since mashed potatoes are so versatile, you have a lot of options outside of just heating them up in the microwave. Next time mashed potatoes are on the menu, try these simple hacks to make your life a little easier.