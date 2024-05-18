The Genius Roasted Garlic Hack For Bold Flavor In Your Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort food. The soft pillowy taters pair well with almost all entrees you can think of, from beefy stews and chicken to vegetables and seafood. But in order to take your mashed spuds to the next level, you'll need a flavor boost that'll transform them from regular to extraordinary. Enter roasted garlic.

This isn't entirely new. You've probably heard of garlic mashed potatoes, where recipes call for either minced, diced, or even powdered garlic. But those versions of garlic are incomparable to the uniquely mellow flavor profile of the golden brown caramelized bulbs that are so soft you can literally squeeze them with your bare hands. Even the process of preparing this genius roasted garlic hack is slightly different from what you may be used to.

First, wash, dry, and cut your Yukon Golds or Russets in half lengthwise but don't let the knife go all the way through. Wash and peel a few garlic cloves and stick them in the slit on each potato. Bake in a preheated oven until fork tender and cooked through. From here, you can continue to mash the potatoes as usual.