If You're In A Pinch, Use A Colander To Easily Make Mashed Potatoes

To get perfectly fluffy mashed potatoes without any lumps or bumps, a potato ricer is the perfect kitchen tool for the job; however, if you do not have one of these gadgets in your culinary arsenal, don't fret. Instead, break out the colander and use it as a substitute. A potato ricer's anatomy is fairly simple and is closer to that of a colander than you may realize. A typical ricer has two long handles attached to a cup-like hopper where a flat, metal plate with holes is placed at the bottom. A boiled potato is placed in this cup where it is forced through the perforated metal plate with an attached plunger mechanism. The riced potato is then mashed until it is smooth and creamy.

When using a colander, you are taking advantage of all the holes that allow the water or liquid to pass through when you wash or strain foods. To transform it into a ricer, simply place it over an empty bowl and push those boiled potatoes through the holes. It definitely takes a little muscle, but you can use a spatula to help the process along if you want to.