The Easy Hack To Make Premade Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes Taste Homemade

The convenience of premade mashed potatoes always comes with a cost. Bland taste. Unsatisfying texture. A lack of creaminess that has you wishing you had just made the dish from scratch instead. There's a missing depth where true comfort should be, and all along, the fix has been sitting right there in your fridge. When it comes to revamping a store-bought tray of premashed and cooked potatoes (we're not talking instant mash here), always count on unsalted butter and milk for the job. These two staples are your secret to turning any subpar bowl from the store into a homemade delight.

Even in homemade mashed potatoes, butter has always been one of the most important ingredients. You can taste it clear as day, woven into each spoonful along with a wonderful buttery aroma. But wait, butter does more for mashed potatoes than just add flavor. Oftentimes, it's the one monumental difference between a clumpy mess and a luscious richness in which the fat clings to the starch molecules and smooths them right out.

That said, butter alone might still not be enough to give your store-bought mashed potatoes the silkiness they deserve, and so we add milk to the mix. It balances out a thick texture with a bit of moisture, so that the consistency lands in the perfect middle: Rich and creamy yet still spreadable.