6 Facts About Jollibee Every Fan Should Know

You can get burgers and fries at a ton of different fast-food restaurants across the country. But if you're looking for something a bit different — and a bit more exciting — than your average hamburger, Jollibee might be the fast-food restaurant you've been searching for. Locations of this Filipino fast-food company can be found in many urban areas in the United States, offering its wide range of dishes for diners to indulge in.

Whether you're a Jollibee regular or you've never been before but are curious about trying it, there's probably a lot you don't know about the brand. We're taking a closer look at some of the most interesting Jollibee facts so you can get the 411 on what this company is all about. Grab some Chickenjoy or a plate of sweet spaghetti (yes, you read that right), and learn about what sets Jollibee apart from the competition. It just might become your new favorite fast food joint.