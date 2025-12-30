The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Every State

There's something magical about a really well-done buffet, and we're not even talking about the chance to pile all your favorites on a single plate. It's also a great way to try new dishes without making a commitment to ordering something off a regular menu that you might not love, and we're fans of anything that leads us to new foods. Sure, there might be some mild annoyances that come along with eating at any buffet, but for those done well, we're more than willing to overlook long lines and running out of space on the plate right before we find something that looks delicious.

There are a lot of red flags that indicate you should walk out of a buffet instead of pulling up a chair, but what restaurants are doing it really, really right? We decided to give a shout-out to the best buffet in every state, and it wasn't an easy task.

In order to make it onto the list, we looked for buffets that were not only highly rated and widely recommended by customers, but we also looked for some specific things. We wanted the buffets lauded for not only delicious food, but a variety guaranteeing there's something for everyone. A truly great buffet needs to have familiar dishes as well as not-so-familiar options, and of course, we looked for freshness, cleanliness, tables kept appropriately hot or cold, and desserts that are worth saving room for. Here's the best of the best in each state.