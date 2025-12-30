The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Every State
There's something magical about a really well-done buffet, and we're not even talking about the chance to pile all your favorites on a single plate. It's also a great way to try new dishes without making a commitment to ordering something off a regular menu that you might not love, and we're fans of anything that leads us to new foods. Sure, there might be some mild annoyances that come along with eating at any buffet, but for those done well, we're more than willing to overlook long lines and running out of space on the plate right before we find something that looks delicious.
There are a lot of red flags that indicate you should walk out of a buffet instead of pulling up a chair, but what restaurants are doing it really, really right? We decided to give a shout-out to the best buffet in every state, and it wasn't an easy task.
In order to make it onto the list, we looked for buffets that were not only highly rated and widely recommended by customers, but we also looked for some specific things. We wanted the buffets lauded for not only delicious food, but a variety guaranteeing there's something for everyone. A truly great buffet needs to have familiar dishes as well as not-so-familiar options, and of course, we looked for freshness, cleanliness, tables kept appropriately hot or cold, and desserts that are worth saving room for. Here's the best of the best in each state.
Alabama — Martha's Place
Montgomery native Martha Hawkins always wanted to open her own restaurant focused on treating customers like family while hiring people in need of a helping hand, and she's doing exactly that. Hawkins and her buffet have been winning awards for years, while customers keep going back for some of the most delicious soul food around. The menu varies by the day, and with sides (like cornbread) and desserts (like banana pudding) getting rave reviews, you know the mains are just as good.
(334) 356-7165
7780 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36117
Alaska — Gold Creek Salmon Bake
This one's a little different, because although you can stop here on your own, the best and easiest way is to book it as part of a tour. You'll have to do it between April and October, but it's absolutely worth it for an all-you-can-eat buffet where grilled salmon is the star. It's the kind of experience that's the highlight of an Alaskan cruise, with wild blueberry cake, s'mores, a forest hike, a waterfall, and live music.
alaskatraveladventures.com/day-tours/juneau/gold-creek-salmon-bake
(907) 789-0052
1061 Salmon Creek Lane, Juneau, AK 99801
Arizona — Govinda's Natural Food Buffet
This one's easy to miss if you're not looking for it, and you absolutely should be looking. It's associated with the ISKCON Tucson Temple, a spiritual community promoting ancient practices. Govinda's is a vegetarian buffet serving a menu that varies every day, but expect things like ratatouille with braised eggplant, stir-fried broccoli, build-your-own tostadas, and a variety of curries. The food gets terrific reviews, the variety is eye-watering, and there's outdoor seating, too.
(520) 792-0630
711 East Blacklidge Dr, Tucson, AZ 85719
Arkansas — Al Seraj Mediterranean Restaurant & Market
If a lunch of dishes like chicken shawarma, hummus, baklava, baba ganoush, gyros, and plenty of veggie-based dishes with a Mediterranean flair sounds amazing, this is the place for you. The lunch buffet runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and don't forget to stop at the adjoining grocery to pick up some goodies for later.
(501) 954-2026
11400 N Rodney Parham Rd, Suite B, Little Rock, AR 72212
California — Cafe Sierra
Cafe Sierra might be a little pricey ($95 for brunch and $139 for dinner, at the time of this writing), but it's safe to say that it's a seafood lover's dream come true. Fresh sushi, crab legs and lobster claws, and whole lobsters for dinner are just the start, and don't worry, there's steak, ribs, and pizza on offer, too. It's all as fresh as if you'd ordered it off a regular menu, with customers saying that it's worth it for the lobster and crab alone.
(818) 509-2059
555 Universal Hollywood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91608
Colorado — Yak and Yeti
Yak and Yeti has locations in Arvada, Westminster, and Wheat Ridge, and it also has an outstanding buffet that's serving up dishes from India, Tibet, and Nepal. Curries and korma to vindaloo, soups, and tandoori naan are all here, and the buffet is the perfect way to sample an incredible variety. It gets high praise for authenticity and the fact that there are plenty of beer options, too.
Multiple locations
Connecticut — Taj Stamford
If you want to sample the buffet here, you'll have to get there on a Sunday, but it's absolutely worth planning for. You'll be treated to some of the best Indian food around, with plenty of vegetarian choices as well as meat-based dishes. Everything is ultra-fresh, the variety is so vast that even regular customers find new dishes to try, and definitely don't skip the naan.
(203) 588-0000
211 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06901
Delaware — CS Brazilian Steakhouse
It's not often that you find a buffet with awards for the wine selection, but CS Brazilian Steakhouse has been earning accolades for years. One price gets you access to endless rodizio-style meats and the buffet, and the salad bar definitely isn't overlooked here. The beef rib might be a star, but fresh salads, soups, vegetables, and sides like grilled bananas put this over the top.
(302) 355-5551
600 Center Blvd S, Newark, DE 19720
Florida — MILA
Anyone wanting the kind of brunch that makes you feel like a movie star should head to MILA for a Sunday brunch that might be hosted in Florida but is largely focused on Mediterranean and Asian cuisine. There's an unparalleled bakery station, carving station, and raw bar, and at the same time, this is a special occasion kind of place, so there's also the kind of cocktails you'd likely be interested in.
(786) 706-0744
1636 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Georgia — Minas Grill Emporium
Want to sample all the delicious dishes you can only find at a Brazilian steakhouse without spending a small fortune? Minas Grill Emporium is the place to go, celebrated for delivering on all the incredible flavors of Brazil's traditional meats at an affordable price point. It's winning fans for ultra-fresh dishes like fried yucca and some of the best salmon around, and the meats? That almost goes without saying, doesn't it? (And don't forget to stop at the attached market.)
(770) 818-9900
2555 Delk Rd SE, Suite B4, Marietta, GA 30067
Hawaii — Duke's Waikiki
If you're vacationing in Hawaii and want to start the days off right, Duke's Waikiki has you covered with a breakfast buffet that runs every day from 7 to 11 a.m. There's a bounty of fresh fruit and some seriously delicious banana pancakes, and if you love that buffet, return on Thursday nights for the prime rib buffet. Once you see the gigantic slices of prime rib, you'll understand why you might want to make reservations.
Multiple locations
Idaho — Bombay Grill
The lunch buffet at Bombay Grill is only available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, but it's absolutely worth planning a day (or a few) around. The toughest critics give this Boise favorite high points for everything from the stellar naan to flavorful dishes (both vegetarian and meat-based) like lamb curry, butter chicken, and tikka masala. Some say it's not just the best buffet in Boise, but some of the best food in the city, full stop.
(208) 345-7888
928 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois — Red Apple Buffet
It's impossible to talk about buffets in Illinois without talking about Red Apple Buffet, the much-celebrated restaurant that's serving up too many European favorites to count. Potato pancakes, pork cutlets, schnitzel, and Polish sausage just scratch the surface of the hearty classics here, and it's become a tradition even for some visiting from out of state. It'll give you a new appreciation for Polish cuisine, and yes, there's amazing pierogi.
(773) 763-3407
6474 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60631
Indiana — The Monk's Fusion Cuisine
Monk's advertises itself as fusion cuisine with a dedication to importing real-deal ingredients to create dishes from around the globe. The lunch buffet here is the perfect way to sample a variety of outstanding dishes, all of which are lauded for their scratch-made flavors (Don't skip the naan!).
(317) 564-8266
13080 Grand Blvd, Suite 150, Carmel, IN 46032
Iowa — Breitbach's Country Dining
There are a number of fascinating facts behind the history and concept of a buffet, and here's one: The oldest bar in Iowa opened in 1852, it's still owned by the same family, and it has an outstanding buffet with dishes that are still prepared completely by hand. The desserts are the kind of desserts you'll be fondly remembering for a good, long time, and if you're wondering if it's worth the drive, it absolutely is (the salads are stellar).
(563) 552-2220
563 Balltown Rd, Balltown, IA 52073
Kansas — B&C Barbeque
Sure, you can craft yourself the ultimate BBQ platter or order one off a regular menu, but why stop there when a BBQ buffet is a thing that is definitely a possibility? That's what you'll find at B&C Barbeque in Wichita, and you can fill your plate with a sampling of outstanding hot links, brisket, ribs, and all the sides you expect from a good BBQ joint. Anyone who loves things a little spicy will love what they find here, and don't miss the garlic slaw.
(316) 263-8815
355 N Washington, Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky — Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn
Moonlite Bar-B-Q has been serving up some serious BBQ for decades, so it's not surprising that the secret is out and you can expect this place to be pretty crowded. The buffet is worth it, though, with some customers reporting that coming here is a pilgrimage made by the whole family. The buffet will have you talking about it for days, and it's a great place to try things like gizzards and mutton in addition to the more standard favorites.
(270) 684-8143
2840 W Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42301
Louisiana — Court of Two Sisters
The only thing better than a brilliant brunch buffet is one with live jazz and the option for eating in an outdoor courtyard, and that's what you'll find at Court of Two Sisters. Dine on standard brunch favorites and enjoy made-to-order omelets, or sample dishes like turtle soup, gumbo, and jambalaya — just don't forget to grab some bananas Foster for dessert.
(504) 522-7261
613 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine — Taj Indian Cuisine
Some days just call for a special lunch, and the lunch buffet at Taj Indian Cuisine delivers in a big way. The quality and variety of dishes on order is unmatched, and the buffet comes highly recommended as a way to try a number of dishes on the menu. Vegetarian options abound, and some customers note that it's just as good as anything you might expect to find in a major-metropolis sort of place.
(207) 828-6677
333 Clarks Pond Parkway, Suite 6, South Portland, ME 04106
Maryland — Harris Crab House
Here's one for the seafood lovers, and it's Harris Crab House. A few things are going on here, including an all-you-can-eat oyster buffet every Friday, with more than seven different preparations of oysters taking center stage. There's also an all-you-can-eat crab feast from Monday through Thursday, and it's known for drawing customers from all over by providing some of the freshest seafood around. You'd expect nothing less from a family that's devoted itself to the bounty of the sea since the 1940s.
(410) 827-9500
422 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville, MD 21638
Massachusetts — Oliveira's Steak House
There are a few different locations of Oliveira's Steak House, and if you love a great Brazilian steakhouse, you'll love this one. It's the kind of place that has loyal customers returning every chance they get, while others appreciate the fact that, while it's an all-you-can-eat extravaganza with an array of meats and sides, there's still attentive, friendly staff on hand to make recommendations and explain dishes if you're new to the scene.
Multiple locations
Michigan — Fuji
There's a massive sushi and seafood buffet tucked away in Madison Heights, and customers love that everything is super-fresh. How do they know? You can see chefs making the sushi, and the staff is so helpful that they'll not only answer questions, but they'll let you know when favorites are restocked. Fried foods and soup options are a hit, too, and the dim sum is out of this world.
(248) 616-8868
32153 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Minnesota — Q. Cumbers
Food prices might be sky-high, but there are still some outstanding buffets where you can get a meal for under $25. Q. Cumbers is one of those, and it's a family-owned spot in Edina that's focused on fresh fruits, a 50-foot-long salad bar, scratch-made soups, and chocolate chip cookies that can take an ice cream sundae to the next level. Gluten-free options are plentiful, and so are the vegetarian dishes.
(952) 831-0235
7465 France Ave So, Edina, MN 55435
Mississippi — The Dinner Bell
This one's a little different in that the buffet comes to you. How? Diners are seated at a massive round table with a Lazy Susan design, delivering dishes as the center moves round and round. The Dinner Bell has been serving guests at its current location since 1959, and not only is the home-cooked food delicious, but the unique setup makes for a dining experience where strangers turn into friends around a shared table.
(601) 684-4883
229 5th Ave, McComb, MS 39648
Missouri — Don's Family Style Buffet
Don's Family Style Buffet was opened by the same family behind a longtime cafe staple in Moberly, and since 2008, the buffet has been serving some of the best fried chicken around. Every dish is a winner, the fixings will remind you of sides that come out of a Southern grandmother's kitchen, and the catfish is amazing, too. Whatever you do, don't skip the cobbler, seasonal fruits, and ice cream.
(660) 277-4466
315 Hwy JJ, Huntsville, MO 65259
Montana — Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse
Stop at Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse and order the Full Carverss Experience. That's the buffet and tableside meats, from favorites like picanha to sausages, chicken hearts, ribs, and seasonal specialties. There are house-made desserts, cocktails, and wine, and it's the kind of meal that's described as an experience. If you immediately make reservations for a repeat visit, you're not alone.
(406) 200-7910
1390 S 24th St W, Billings, MT 59102
Nebraska — Fyre Modern Grill
Fyre bills itself as a modern grill, but buffets make an appearance here, too. Friday and Saturday nights are unlimited prime rib and crab legs, Wednesday nights are an Italian buffet, and there's a Sunday brunch buffet, too. Offerings are ample, customers describe a uniquely upscale buffet stocked with deliciously fresh options, and leave looking forward to the next visit.
(308) 455-6899
707 Talmadge St, Kearney, NE 68845
Nevada — Bacchanal Buffet
There are a lot of really great buffets in Las Vegas that could take the title. We had to pick one, though, and we're going with the Bacchanal Buffet in Caesars Palace. Getting a multi-million-dollar makeover in 2021, it gets rave reviews for everything from service to variety. It's a quintessential dining experience for anyone who wants the real-deal Vegas: It's over-the-top, extravagant, and a must-visit.
caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/bacchanal-buffet
(866) 227-5938
3570 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire — Kathmandu Spice
Kathmandu Spice gets rave reviews for an array of dishes, and if you'd like the chance to sample a variety, you'll want the lunch buffet that runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Celebrated for serving some of the best Nepalese food around, options like the goat curry and biryani are favorites, with the momo getting a lot of love, too.
(603) 782-3911
379 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103
New Jersey — DiPaolo's Italian Ristorante
DiPaolo's Italian Ristorante has holiday buffets, but there are regular options for a great buffet, too. That includes a Friday night AYCE spread of prime rib, snow crabs, and shrimp, along with a Sunday brunch buffet featuring pastas, soups, salads, and desserts. Customers surprised to find the buffet on offer during their visit are equally impressed by the variety, and also the fact that you can get some seafood favorites.
(856) 299-4645
28 South Broad St, Penns Grove, NJ 08069
New Mexico — Tomato Cafe
What goes on in the kitchens of a lot of buffets might be a little mysterious, but Albuquerque's Tomato Cafe prides itself on an open kitchen. An ultra-fresh salad bar is just the start, with everything from delicious pastas and pizzas to fan favorite meatballs getting rave reviews. Gluten-free options are a win, and you can round things out with some freshly brewed iced tea.
(505) 821-9300
7900 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
New York — Na Rath
Sure, you might know how to order a pizza in NYC without looking like a tourist, but when you're craving something different? Check out Elmhurst's Na Rath Restaurant for some highly rated Thai food, and we're talking about the Khanom jeen lunch buffet. Rice noodles and curries might be stars, but seafood and prawns get rave reviews in particular. If you're looking for authentic, look no further: Some report that this place is a nostalgic taste of home for Thai transplants.
(929) 949-5459
86-08 Whitney Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373
North Carolina — Casey's Buffet
The family-run Casey Buffet prides itself on serving traditional southern food, and customers agree that not only is going here an experience rather than a meal, but every dish is top-tier. It's the dining experience that defines the year, with fried catfish, collard greens, and cornbread, fried chicken and shrimp, and hush puppies all vying for attention in an all-around hearty spread.
(910) 798-2913
5559 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403
North Dakota — Do Eat Asian Cuisine
There's everything to love about Minot's Do Eat Asian Cuisine. Beautifully presented all-you-can-eat sushi is perfect for aficionados or those who want to try everything to find out what they like, while the service is impeccable. Even those who are indifferent about sushi find themselves loving what's here, with small plates guaranteeing you'll get to try everything, and everything will be incredibly fresh when you do.
(701) 837-9999
2400 10th St, SW #522, Minot, ND 58701
Ohio — Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen
Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen boasts the best fried chicken around, and the general consensus is that it's so good you'll be planning entire trips around this restaurant. Everything on the buffet has that home-cooked feel, where every single bite is the same high-quality cooking that even the most discerning country grandma would approve of.
(330) 674-0922
8101 State Route 241, Mt Hope, OH 44660
Oklahoma — Mt. Everest Cuisines
It's the lunch buffet (offered on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) at Mt. Everest Cuisines that has customers returning. There's a selection that ensures something for everyone — including plenty of vegetarian options. Staff are more than happy to answer any questions you might have; it's the perfect way to sample all kinds of authentic tastes of India and Nepal (seriously, don't skip the garlic naan).
(405) 696-5494
1169 E Second St, Edmond, OK 73034
Oregon — Dwarka Indian Cuisine
Dwaraka Indian Cuisine gets a mention in conversations about the best Indian food in Portland, and there's a daily lunch buffet that presents a rotating variety of dishes that keep things fresh and new. From mild to spicy, options include plenty of vegetarian options, and everything is thoughtfully and carefully prepared: it's a simply unparalleled option for any lunch.
(503) 230-1120
3962 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania — Shady Maple Smorgasbord
With apologies to every other buffet in Pennsylvania, sorry, but Shady Maple Smorgasbord is the big, buff champ that's throwing down with the competition in a big way. This East Earl institution is the largest buffet in the country, and go in with a plan that involves dessert. Sample regional delights like shoofly pie, don't miss the apple dumplings and ice cream, and did we mention that there are drinks like white birch beer?
(800) 238-7363
1324 Main St, East Earl, PA 17519
Rhode Island — The Nordic
Yes, it's pricey — at the time of this writing, an adult meal will set you back $145 — but considering the buffet is filled with things like lobster, king crab, prime rib, filet mignon, and a ton of desserts, it's absolutely worth it. It's casual but fancy enough for a special occasion, and when you're also surrounded by beautiful scenery? It doesn't get much better.
(401) 783-4515
178 Nordic Trail, Charlestown, RI 02813
South Carolina — Simply Southern Smokehouse
Myrtle Beach's Simply Southern Smokehouse promises buffet-style dining with home-cooked goodness. It's much more than that, and it's the kind of place where the staff occasionally takes center stage to sing in a way some described as heavenly. From everyday Southern classics to specials like gizzards and fried fish, everything is incredibly fresh, and it's so good it has visitors wishing they never had to leave.
(843) 839-1913
1913 Mr Joe White Ave/10th Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
South Dakota — Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean
Sanaa is the Syrian-born Sanaa Abourezk, and she's been recognized by the James Beard Foundation. Her Sioux Falls restaurant has a Saturday lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and it's lauded for being downright delicious, and having incredible vegan, dairy-free, and vegetarian options. Could flavorful Mediterranean dishes the answer to boring lunches? You bet.
(605) 275-2516
401 E 8th St #100, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Tennessee — Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store
The buffet at Brooks Shaw's has been around for decades, and that means it's had plenty of time to perfect good ol' Southern food. No matter what time you get there, everything will be well-stocked and fresh, with the kind of fried chicken customers claim is the best ever. It takes some back to the home-cooked meals of childhood, while others say the food had them returning for a few days in a row.
(731) 668-1223
56 Casey Jones Lane, Jackson, TN 38305
Texas — Soupleaf Hot Pot
Head to Reddit, and you'll find no shortage of users who want to tell everyone about Soupleaf Hot Pot in Austin. This family-owned restaurant is serving up some of the freshest, most delicious soups around, with proteins from Prime Angus shoulder and beef tongue to scallops and shrimp. There's a variety of noodles, numerous broths (with seasonal flavors), and everything is perfectly prepared for you to mix your own perfect meal.
(512) 373-3378
6929 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
Utah — Sukiya Sushi & Japanese Buffet
You'll find Sukiya Sushi & Japanese Buffet in Midvale and in Orem, and it gets love for having so many options that it's unlikely you won't find something you love. Some definitely do find favorites, with customers reporting that they've watched other diners return for plate after plate piled high with delicacies like crab. The sushi is outstanding, the service is on point, and it's a must-visit.
Multiple locations
Vermont — Red Rooster at The Woodstock Inn and Resort
The Woodstock Inn & Resort has a one-star (technically, one key) rating in the Michelin Guide, but you don't have to book a room to go to the breakfast buffet. Incredible farm-to-table dishes are served in a romantic yet family-friendly locale, and we'll suggest it's best explained by one review we found from an awestruck customer who raved that even the yogurt was exciting.
woodstockinn.com/stay/culinary-experiences/dining/the-red-rooster
(802) 457-6671
14 The Green, Woodstock, Vermont 05091
Virginia — Michie Tavern
The Michie Tavern has been around since 1784, and it's been family-owned and -operated for more than half a century. The buffet here is heavy on the classics, from buttermilk biscuits to fried and baked chicken, along with sides like green beans and mashed potatoes. It's all served with a helping of Southern hospitality, and the peach cobbler is a must.
(434) 977-1234
683 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Washington — Taste of Mumbai
Taste of Mumbai prides itself not only on authentic dishes from India, but regional specialties, too. You'll get to sample a variety at the lunch buffet, which also has some of the best chai tea around. You might not expect stellar service at most buffets, but the staff here gets praise for being welcoming and friendly, and the butter chicken is clearly a standout.
(206) 257-1609
2300 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
West Virginia — Spice Connexion
Martinsburg is home to a lunch buffet featuring Indian cuisine made with house-blend spices and an eye toward authenticity, and a regular, weekly stop for customers. The plates are small and the selection streamlined, which means dishes are constantly replenished and constantly fresh. The tikka masala and the naan are favorites, with vegan and vegetarian choices that are so good that it's inspired some to look more into these kinds of options.
(304) 901-4333
796 Foxcroft Ave, Martinsburg, WV 25401
Wisconsin — North Country Steak Buffet
The North Country Steak Buffet has been around for several decades and prides itself on reinvention. It's the kind of place that gets to know customers like family, and one of the things that gets mentioned a lot is the variety. Steaks are tasty, the dessert bar is the kind of thing that surprises first-timers, and it gets high praise for having something for everyone in the family.
(608) 781-3464
2526 Rose St, La Crosse, WI 54603
Wyoming — The Cody Cattle Company
Why settle for just dinner when you can visit one of the best places in the U.S. to catch dinner and a show? The Cody Cattle Company offers an all-you-can-eat family-style buffet with brisket, pulled pork, sides, and dessert, but followed by that is a concert. The performances and type of music vary by night, but the meats are outstanding, the sides taste homemade, and the brownies are something to write home about.
(307) 272-5770
1910 Demaris Dr, Cody, WY 82414
Methodology
Choosing the best buffet in every state wasn't easy, but we started by deciding that any buffet — including Brazilian steakhouses, lunch, and breakfast buffets — was eligible. We looked for buffets that were highly rated by customers, and when we scoured online reviews, we were looking for places that were praised for the quality of food, as well as rotating selections, options for those with dietary restrictions, and freshness. If buffets specialized in one thing (like sushi), we looked for places that had other options that came just as highly recommended.