How To Order Pizza In NYC Without Looking Like A Tourist

New York pizza is as much about efficiency as it is about flavor. Step into almost any corner slice shop and you'll feel it — the line moves fast, the oven is constantly feeding back reheated wedges of pie, and the counter staff is ready for you to know your order. According to Tony Gemignani, 13-time World Pizza Champion and chef-owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana, this starts with language: "In New York, you simply ask for a 'plain' slice rather than 'cheese,'" he told Tasting Table. "Most shops reheat slices, which is what makes them so good — don't ask for a double cut. If you're in a rush, you can request it not be reheated, but the best experience comes from that quick reheat."

This efficiency-driven value system is the beating heart of pizzeria culture. As Gemignani described, "Slices are usually served on one or two paper plates, sometimes with wax paper underneath, and rarely in to-go boxes. Locals typically eat them on the sidewalk or by the shop window — folded, with the grease dripping down." (We can only guess where New Yorkers fall in the great grease-blotting debate.)

There's no secret code or "right" way to order pizza in New York, but there is an expectation that customers be smart, observant, and respectful to keep up with the flow. The easiest way to learn is to stand back for a moment and see how the locals move: how they order and pay, how they balance their plate with a napkin, etc. In a city of millions, the courtesy of not clogging the line is its own kind of community service.