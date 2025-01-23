The Debate Over Blotting Greasy Pizza, Explained
Just as some people love the pizza crust while others always leave it on the plate, there are individuals who blot the grease off their pizza and an opposing group that does not. Aside from being a purely personal preference, the practice of pizza blotting has become an internet debate and a viral trend as pizza lovers test how oily the pies from their local pizza joints (or popular pizza chains) truly are. It has almost become a competition, except there is no clear winner in sight. One side crowns greasy pizzas as the absolute best, believing that blotting ruins the experience, while the other sees blotting as a simple hack to reduce calories. As in most great debates, both sides have valid points.
Pizza blotters aim to degrease their pizza, either because they do not enjoy the extra oils or they're trying make their pizza a little bit healthier. From this standpoint, the practice can be useful, as blotting the pizza certainly removes some calories. How many, though, is still up for debate. People have tried to calculate the exact number, but there are simply too many variables — such as what style of pizza you are eating, the restaurant the pizza came from, and the toppings you ordered. Still, blotting reduces some fat content, including calories. For some, that's all they need to know.
What role does oil play in a good pizza?
However, others say differently. People who oppose blotting like to point out that the top oil plays a vital role in any good pizza. Fat is the vehicle of flavor; there's a reason why greasy things are usually so delicious. Indeed, placing a napkin on top of your pizza has the potential to accidentally remove some of the spices (and sauce) that make your slice so tasty. They also point out that the grease on top comes from the regular pizza ingredients that the customer chooses themselves — primarily the cheese, but also the many pizza toppings we love to spice the 'za with.
Meaty toppings, such as pepperoni, ultimately come with more oil than plain veggies. The fat content of an individual pizza could therefore be lowered by simply choosing different (less fatty) options. As for the calories, critics of the blotting practice would claim that the difference is not that significant. Diners could simply cut them elsewhere and enjoy the full spectrum of pizza with "oil it has to offer." Of course, at the end of the day, what does and does not belong on a pizza — be it pepperoni, pineapple, or even napkins — remains a personal decision. You may risk the wrath of the Italians, but at least you will be eating your idea of the best pizza.