The Debate Over Blotting Greasy Pizza, Explained

Just as some people love the pizza crust while others always leave it on the plate, there are individuals who blot the grease off their pizza and an opposing group that does not. Aside from being a purely personal preference, the practice of pizza blotting has become an internet debate and a viral trend as pizza lovers test how oily the pies from their local pizza joints (or popular pizza chains) truly are. It has almost become a competition, except there is no clear winner in sight. One side crowns greasy pizzas as the absolute best, believing that blotting ruins the experience, while the other sees blotting as a simple hack to reduce calories. As in most great debates, both sides have valid points.

Pizza blotters aim to degrease their pizza, either because they do not enjoy the extra oils or they're trying make their pizza a little bit healthier. From this standpoint, the practice can be useful, as blotting the pizza certainly removes some calories. How many, though, is still up for debate. People have tried to calculate the exact number, but there are simply too many variables — such as what style of pizza you are eating, the restaurant the pizza came from, and the toppings you ordered. Still, blotting reduces some fat content, including calories. For some, that's all they need to know.