Sweet Potato Pound Cake With Marshmallow Crumble Recipe

This sweet potato pound cake with marshmallow crumble is what your favorite holiday side would look like if it were a dessert. This poundcake loaf is sweet and substantial enough for a 4 o'clock snack or a special after-dinner treat, with a moist crumb and a topping that is both crunchy and chewy. All it's missing is the strong black coffee, but we can leave it to you, right?

Ksenia Prints from Thermocookery was inspired by everyone's favorite Thanksgiving sweet potato side dish with marshmallows to create this dessert. The key to this cake is the real sweet potato puree at its core, which becomes dessert fodder when mixed with warming spices and a touch of both vanilla and almond extracts. With moisture from sour cream and eggs, this cake is light yet satisfying.

But the real showstopper is the broiled marshmallow and pecan crumble topping, which mimics the beloved sweet potato casserole. It transforms in minutes under the broiler to create a golden, toasted crown. This cake works as a dessert or with your afternoon coffee, and it actually tastes better the next day, so you just may want to make two loaves.