10 Outdated Kitchen Design Rules You Can Completely Ignore, According To An Expert

There is no dearth of advice on how a kitchen should be designed. From the precise height of the cabinets to the colors that do and don't belong together, everyone has their opinion on what's best. While guidelines can help to an extent, you also need to ensure that your kitchen is evolving with your own needs.

Traditional rules of design have viewed the kitchen as a closed-off, industrial space devised to be hidden away from view. This one-size-fits-all mindset meant that everything was designed with cohesion and visual conformity in mind. However, these formulas don't match pace with the modern needs of homeowners. The modern kitchen has a heavy list of duties to service: It must be equipped to support multiple cooks at once, double up as an entertainment zone, and house a wide array of appliances.

Instead of blindly following conventional design diktats, it makes sense to design your kitchen around your everyday habits and rituals. To help you avoid any costly mistakes and regrets, Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio, shares her best advice on the outdated kitchen design rules you can safely break free from.