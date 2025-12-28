The 10 Best Things To Infuse In Olive Oil For Maximum Flavor

There's nothing like a swirl of high-quality extra virgin olive oil to finish a bowl of homemade pasta or a freshly blended bisque. That rich, fatty mouthfeel, paired with fruity and grassy undertones, can do wonders for dishes both sweet and savory. Although olive oils vary in flavor, as do fine wines and chocolates, you can count on a slight botanical and floral undertone, along with a slightly bitter and peppery aftertaste. The intensity and supporting notes vary depending on the variety of olives used, the climate and region where the olives are grown, the harvest timing, and even the soil conditions. However, there is a way to add external flavors to olive oils through infusions.

Those seeking a bold and intense flavor from their olive oil may consider infusing it with these 10 ingredients for maximum flavor. Always use a high-quality extra virgin olive oil for the best results, and be sure to consider the undertones of flavor in your unique bottle when pairing it with an outside ingredient. If you're new to the world of infusions, consider your strategy, choose between a cold or hot infusion, and select your ingredients carefully. As a recipe designer and chef, I prioritize safety over flavor, so do your research, follow safety precautions, and never store your infused olive oil in the pantry to prevent botulism caused by bacteria. And while a high-quality EVOO infused with expensive truffle or aromatic harissa might be decadent, you can also work with what you have, even if that's kitchen scraps, for your first oil infusion.