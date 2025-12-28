9 Elegant Dollar Tree Cutting Board Tips To Instantly Declutter Countertops
In theory, it's easy to keep even the smallest kitchen counters clear: keep only the bare necessities there, and store other appliances, utensils, and ingredients elsewhere. But not everyone is fortunate enough to have a big pantry, and what if you want to display some decor, too? Before you resort to buying expensive organizers, consider grabbing some extra cutting boards from Dollar Tree to create awesome DIY storage staples.
Most of these decluttering hacks use the Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Boards, an affordable house-brand item widely available at Dollar Tree stores. You might feel skeptical about relying on $1.25 wooden boards, but hundreds of homeowners have successfully turned this item and similar buys into creative, durable, space-efficient organizers. We found nine useful projects that not only take just a few bucks to pull off but also look beautiful after a little customization.
Best of all, many of these beginner-friendly tips don't require any power tools or specialty items. In fact, they mainly make use of other kitchen organization essentials from Dollar Tree, no trip to the hardware store required. You're sure to find a homemade organizer or two that suits your kitchen layout and frees up a surprising amount of space.
An elevated counter tray is easy to make with Dollar Tree staples
A stylish wooden tray with feet on the bottom keeps items in one compact place instead of letting them clutter the counter. All you need is a Dollar Tree bamboo cutting board and some wooden dice from the craft section. Optionally paint or stain these items before hot gluing one die at each corner — and that's it. Put the tray by the sink or stove to hold soap bottles and towels, spice shakers and oil cruets, or decorative trinkets.
Dollar Tree cutting boards come together for an adorable caddy
If you like to keep bottled ingredients or cooking utensils on the counter, an upright caddy is a cute way to keep them orderly. As shown in this TikTok video, the Dollar Tree hack involves hot gluing two cutting boards with handles and three square wooden pallets together to form a crate. Slide a wooden dowel through the holes in the handles to make the caddy easy to pick up, fill with your kitchen supplies, and voila!
A Dollar Tree Lazy Susan works just as well as expensive ones
There are a surprising number of ways to use a Lazy Susan for maximum kitchen organization, and putting one together yourself saves precious cash. Look for Dollar Tree's round wooden boards or round glass cutting boards, as well as a plastic turntable for the base. Once you carefully hot glue the board to the turntable, you've got a spinnable storage solution that clusters small items together, making them easily browsable.
Display plants with an affordable wall-mounted holder
Adding houseplants to your kitchen really perks up the room, but what if your counter can't accommodate a bunch of pots? One YouTube video demonstrates how to make a charming hanging planter with a Dollar Tree bamboo cutting board and wooden rods. Glue the trimmed rods to the board, forming a shelf, then affix it to the wall and place small plants like succulents, herbs, and flowers inside. You could make a whole hanging garden out of these.
A DIY cookbook holder makes following recipes easier
Best-selling cookbooks are an asset to any kitchen, but laying them flat takes up space and could expose them to water or food stains. To make a practical Dollar Tree-inspired book stand, saw off the bottom of one cutting board, then attach the piece to another board to form a ledge for the book (via YouTube). Add support to the back, and you have a wonderful way to display your recipe collections.
Use multiple cutting boards for a nifty cube organizer
A cube organizer made of Dollar Tree cutting boards lets you efficiently stack items in neat groups. You'll need four boards for each cube, plus wood glue or your preferred tools to fashion them together. Carefully affix the boards together to build the cube shelves, creating as many rows as you like (a vertical stack of three cubes max is best for counters). The resulting fixture would be great for organizing a mini home bar.
Covered baskets store small items in an elegant way
Nothing says "stressful" like tea bags, coffee pods, chip clips, sponges, and other small items crowding your workspace. To store them the better way, grab some wire baskets, a Dollar Tree item that will elevate your kitchen aesthetic. One Facebook video shows how to attach a small cutting board to each basket using a drill and zip ties, creating lidded containers that are stylish, stackable, and ready to hold all your odds and ends.
You can hang anything on Dollar Tree wall hooks
Walls are a super underrated storage space, and by attaching hooks to small Dollar Tree cutting boards, you can make hangers for plants, utensils, pans, and decorations. The store sells cheap mounting hooks that can be screwed right into the boards, but sturdier hooks are best for heavy items. Affix the boards to the wall, and presto! Make this hack even better by hanging up pocket organizers, the Dollar Tree find that saves major kitchen space.
A magnetic wall board is the coolest Dollar Tree storage project
Magnetic wall storage may sound expensive, but with our trusty friend, the Dollar Tree bamboo cutting board, you can make a stunning and space-saving display board. One Instagram post reveals how to drill holes in the board, glue small magnets inside, then hang it on a nail using a ribbon (rope or wire would also work). Stick small metal tools or magnetic decorations to the board and marvel at the optical illusion you've created.