9 Elegant Dollar Tree Cutting Board Tips To Instantly Declutter Countertops

In theory, it's easy to keep even the smallest kitchen counters clear: keep only the bare necessities there, and store other appliances, utensils, and ingredients elsewhere. But not everyone is fortunate enough to have a big pantry, and what if you want to display some decor, too? Before you resort to buying expensive organizers, consider grabbing some extra cutting boards from Dollar Tree to create awesome DIY storage staples.

Most of these decluttering hacks use the Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Boards, an affordable house-brand item widely available at Dollar Tree stores. You might feel skeptical about relying on $1.25 wooden boards, but hundreds of homeowners have successfully turned this item and similar buys into creative, durable, space-efficient organizers. We found nine useful projects that not only take just a few bucks to pull off but also look beautiful after a little customization.

Best of all, many of these beginner-friendly tips don't require any power tools or specialty items. In fact, they mainly make use of other kitchen organization essentials from Dollar Tree, no trip to the hardware store required. You're sure to find a homemade organizer or two that suits your kitchen layout and frees up a surprising amount of space.