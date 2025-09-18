Create A Stylish Kitchen Countertop Wooden Tray Using Only 2 Dollar Tree Items (No Tools Needed)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
At times, it can feel overwhelming to look through home decor inspiration photos in magazines or on social media. How can anyone afford all those little touches that may seem insignificant on their own but ultimately tie the entire room together? A thoughtfully designed space that stands out is one in which every inch has been considered, whether the finished look is minimalist or maximalist, and it can take a lot of individual pieces to create layers and textures. The good news is that more often than you think, you can create those pieces for next to nothing when it comes to both time and money. Suddenly, your dream aesthetic feels a lot more within reach. Case in point: The chic DIY wooden tray that uses just a few Dollar Tree items by Instagrammer The Crafted Studio Co.
This project demonstrates how the cheapest Dollar Tree finds can elevate your entire kitchen. All you need is a Cooking Concepts bamboo cutting board and two eight-inch wooden slats from the store's craft supply section. If you already have the right glue at home, your total should be under $5. You'll need E6000 multi-purpose clear glue, and the addition of hot glue via a glue gun promises a lasting, secure stick. Simply glue the slats onto the cutting board, one on each side running the width of the board. Let it dry, flip it over, and voila. With just a few minutes' work, you've got a stylish little platform.
How to use and customize your DIY tray
This simple wooden tray is an elevated touch that creates dimension on kitchen counters. Use it for soap and lotion dispensers, potted succulents, framed photos, canisters of kitchen tools, spice jars, and more, including any combination you like. Dollar Tree boasts plenty of must-have kitchen staples, and that selection only grows when you consider DIY possibilities like this one. Not only is it a lovely decor accent, but this Dollar store project helps create counter space, too. By placing things on this tray, you can move an entire group of items out of your way in one quick swoop when you need room for meal prep.
Plus, it's all too easy (and fun) to customise this tray. The Crafted Studio Co. chose to use a stain to give the tray a darker finish. You can stain or paint your trays in any way to match or pop against your kitchen motif. More inspiration can be found right there in the Dollar Tree craft section. You could use taller cubes rather than slats and glue another cutting board on top to make a tiered tray, or you could paint and glue on a Crafter's Square wooden word sign like "Home." You could also glue on Crafter's Square blackboard tags so you can label your trays or spaces on them, like for "soap" and "lotion," or individual seasonings. With the low cost and time commitment, the sky's the limit.