Create A Stylish Kitchen Countertop Wooden Tray Using Only 2 Dollar Tree Items (No Tools Needed)

At times, it can feel overwhelming to look through home decor inspiration photos in magazines or on social media. How can anyone afford all those little touches that may seem insignificant on their own but ultimately tie the entire room together? A thoughtfully designed space that stands out is one in which every inch has been considered, whether the finished look is minimalist or maximalist, and it can take a lot of individual pieces to create layers and textures. The good news is that more often than you think, you can create those pieces for next to nothing when it comes to both time and money. Suddenly, your dream aesthetic feels a lot more within reach. Case in point: The chic DIY wooden tray that uses just a few Dollar Tree items by Instagrammer The Crafted Studio Co.

This project demonstrates how the cheapest Dollar Tree finds can elevate your entire kitchen. All you need is a Cooking Concepts bamboo cutting board and two eight-inch wooden slats from the store's craft supply section. If you already have the right glue at home, your total should be under $5. You'll need E6000 multi-purpose clear glue, and the addition of hot glue via a glue gun promises a lasting, secure stick. Simply glue the slats onto the cutting board, one on each side running the width of the board. Let it dry, flip it over, and voila. With just a few minutes' work, you've got a stylish little platform.