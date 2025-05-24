Maximize Your Countertop Space With This Easy Dollar Store DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some of us can never have enough counter space, and it's even more of an issue when you're working with a smaller kitchen. As culinary aficionados, there are always a few extra utensils, spices, and other thingamabobs that we'd love to keep closer at hand. One of the best ways to maximize your countertop space is to befriend the concept of vertical storage. Instagram user @cozydiyhome shared a quick dollar store DIY in the form of a tiered storage tower, which she turned into a mini coffee bar, using height to make the counter more functional while still looking tidy.

As you're picking up the must-have kitchen supplies from Dollar Tree, you can look for wooden boxes in various sizes — from small, shallow trays to larger, deeper crates. They will serve as tiers for your storage tower. You'll also need four wooden dowels to support the whole structure. If you opted for the bigger crates, you might need to get sturdier dowels from a local hardware store. Stack up the boxes into two to four tiers, depending on the height of the vertical space you're working with and how much storage you need. Use the wooden dowels to create the four supporting corners of the structure, and secure them to the boxes with a glue gun and Gorilla Hot Glue Sticks.