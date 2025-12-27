12 Fun And Fruity Drinks To Make With Razzmatazz Liqueur
Enter DeKuyper's Razzmatazz — the flavor-packed raspberry cordial. DeKuyper may be an underdog in the world of spirits, but it knows its stuff when it comes to the flavored liqueur market. That's because DeKuyper does sweet well, and it has affordability and variety covered to boot! Even if you're unfamiliar with DeKuyper's catalog, chances are you've come across a bottle of DeKuyper triple sec. However, DeKuyper boasts over 10 flavors of liqueurs beyond the standard orange variety, with flavors including peach, peppermint, sour apple, and cinnamon, among others.
While Giffard and Rothman and Winter are reputable fruit liqueur brands, reserve those higher-shelf options for a different occasion — one where a drier, more delicate cocktail is on order, like with the Aviation cocktail. The botanical gin-based drink calls for crème de violette (a light, floral liqueur) to come to fruition. You won't find it in DeKuyper's portfolio of liqueurs, nor an adequate substitution.
That mini-lesson in flavored liqueurs is all about context. While you don't need to call off the search, if an Aviation cocktail is what you're after, DeKuyper isn't for you. If we're talking about fun and fruity drinks, however, that means we're in schnapps territory. Neither dry nor delicate, flavored schnapps are all about alcohol and sugar. In other words, sayonara, Aviation cocktail, and hello Rum Runner.
Scroll on to learn all about the fun and fruity drinks you can make with Razzmatazz!
Raspberry Scotch Sour
Equal parts sweet and tart, the Raspberry Scotch Sour is an old soul in a fresh get-up. The recipe calls for a mix of raspberry preserves and liqueur, but you can swap those items for a ½-ounce of Razzmatazz, making the cocktail easier and quicker to mix without losing any berry flavor.
The fruity cocktail includes a homemade honey syrup, which aids in the drink's overall complexity, while the sour lemon helps to balance the drink. Both pair wonderfully with raspberry and help soften the syrupy sweetness of the Razzmatazz.
Tequila Sunset
A classic for good reason, the Tequila Sunset not only looks gorgeous, but it tastes that way, too. The drink features fresh-squeezed orange juice, Chambord, and crème de cassis, but you can simply swap out the Chambord for Razzmatazz.
Tequila's subtle smokiness is subdued to perfection by the fruity triple threat. But you need not buy two bottles of liqueur when one will do the trick. Razzmatazz is sweeter and more viscous than the two fruit liqueurs, but served as a fruity floater spooned over the mixture of tequila and orange juice — it's a good-looking drink that tastes even better.
Raspberry Lychee Martini
This spirit-forward, rose-hued cocktail is bursting with lychee fruit flavor and raspberry zing; it becomes all the more romantic after pairing up with Razzmatazz.
It's a simple concoction of vodka, raspberry liqueur, and lychee syrup. Any raspberry liqueur will do for this recipe, but Razzmatazz will transform the martini with its syrupy texture and added sweetness. Razzmatazz balances the tartness of the lychee while softening the alcohol taste of the vodka, pushing the relatively dry cocktail into much fruitier territory.
Raspberry Mezcal Negroni
Similar to the Raspberry Scotch Sour, in the case of the Mezcal Negroni, the addition of super-sweet raspberry schnapps counters the smoky essence of the mezcal and balances out the herbal bitterness that's brought out by the Campari and sweet vermouth. The alcoholic opposite of everything else that's in the glass, Razzmatazz gives the Mezcal Negroni another layer of flavor that keeps you coming back for more — and a little will go a long way. Start with a ½-ounce of Razzmatazz added to the traditional specifications, stir religiously, and taste.
Kir Imperial
Razzmatazz makes for an exquisite partner when paired with sparkling wine, perhaps the most compatible couple on this list. In terms of taste and texture, sparkling wine's crisp effervescence and dry finish blend fabulously with the sweet and fruity decadence of Razzmatazz raspberry liqueur.
The Kir Imperial is an elegant and easy way to showcase the best of both ingredients without worrying about substituting anything out or keeping to strict specifications either. While the recipe calls for Chambord, using Razzmatazz in its place lends the celebratory staple a punch of added sweetness and berry fruit flavor.
Classic French Martini
The French Martini fulfills many desires when it comes to cocktails. It's served in an iconic, lengthy stem glass (a must-have cocktail glass) and boasts an elegant, frothy texture while packing bright fruit flavors and a long, clean finish. Luckily, swapping in Razzmatazz for Chambord doesn't drastically alter the composition of this beloved drink — although it may make the whole thing a little less "French."
The inclusion of Razzmatazz lends weight to this ordinarily airy cocktail, and of course, sugar, but the bright and perky pineapple sings alongside the tart raspberry liqueur.
Fruity Rum Runner
This Rum Runner is a juice-heavy cocktail consisting of lime, orange, and pineapple. The rum-based drink also pairs banana and raspberry liqueur together in equal measure, which is essentially our definition of a fun and fruity drink. While the recipe calls for Chambord (are you sensing a pattern here?), a quick swap for Razzmatazz gets you to the same place. If you're thinking the syrupy nature of Razzmatazz is going to tip the Rum Runner into saccharine levels of sugar, you can lengthen the drink with a bit of soda water. Better still, try it blended over ice!
Long-Stem Rose
This recipe combines a few household bar ingredients into one spritzy and rose-scented drink. Delicious as is, you can punch up the fruit flavor by substituting juicy Razzmatazz in place of the slightly more demure Chambord. The viscous consistency of Razzmatazz imparts added structure to the cocktail, allowing it to hold up against the astringency of the tonic water while mellowing the fragrance of the rose water.
Without a sugar component as-is, the inclusion of Razzmatazz serves this drink really well, acting as a balancing agent for texture and taste without altering the character of the original recipe.
Vampire's Kiss
A bold and vibrantly colored liqueur like Razzmatazz is always a fun addition to any party drink. Take, for instance, this Halloween-themed cocktail that mashes bar ingredients and baking techniques together. Okay, it's mostly just a bit of whisking, and only in preparation for the drink's rim, but opt for Razzmatazz when the recipe calls for raspberry liqueur.
The result is a layered red and black cocktail with a tart raspberry rim and a surprisingly bright, fruity flavor. Nobody's saying boo around here. This ghoulish-looking drink tastes pretty darn good.
Easy Moscow Mule
The Moscow Mule can be modified a million different ways. Sometimes new ingredients are introduced according to the seasons, while other times the variation comes from a special bar ingredient, like a bitter aromatic or an elevated simple syrup.
A ½-ounce of Razzmatazz lends a sweet and fruity kick to the refreshing ginger-forward drink. The trick to keeping this drink balanced is to opt for a less-sweet ginger beer and, depending on your palate, either lessen the amount of simple syrup or simply omit it.
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Raspberry and lemon are simply a quintessential pairing. Their contrasting sweet-tart flavors create the bright, balanced, and refreshing taste that the raspberry-lemon combination is known for. It's precisely why the Lemon Drop Martini works so well and why the raspberry liqueur-infused version will work too. Substitute 1 ounce of Cointreau for an equal measure of Razzmatazz. The lemon juice will account for the titular lemon flavor, while the Razzmatazz will provide that added pang of tart, juicy flavor.
Frozen Shirley Temple
Adding Razzmatazz to this elevated Shirley Temple recipe brings it to a whole other level, offering a sophisticated twist on the much-loved mocktail. The drink calls for ginger beer in lieu of ginger ale, and pomegranate molasses in place of grenadine, and all comes together in the blender.
Luckily, you can add ingredients sparingly and taste test as you go. Boozy Razzmatazz will alter the overall taste, so start with an ounce and play with the ratios of ginger beer and pomegranate juice to ensure the sweet and tart flavors stay balanced.
