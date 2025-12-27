12 Fun And Fruity Drinks To Make With Razzmatazz Liqueur

Enter DeKuyper's Razzmatazz — the flavor-packed raspberry cordial. DeKuyper may be an underdog in the world of spirits, but it knows its stuff when it comes to the flavored liqueur market. That's because DeKuyper does sweet well, and it has affordability and variety covered to boot! Even if you're unfamiliar with DeKuyper's catalog, chances are you've come across a bottle of DeKuyper triple sec. However, DeKuyper boasts over 10 flavors of liqueurs beyond the standard orange variety, with flavors including peach, peppermint, sour apple, and cinnamon, among others.

While Giffard and Rothman and Winter are reputable fruit liqueur brands, reserve those higher-shelf options for a different occasion — one where a drier, more delicate cocktail is on order, like with the Aviation cocktail. The botanical gin-based drink calls for crème de violette (a light, floral liqueur) to come to fruition. You won't find it in DeKuyper's portfolio of liqueurs, nor an adequate substitution.

That mini-lesson in flavored liqueurs is all about context. While you don't need to call off the search, if an Aviation cocktail is what you're after, DeKuyper isn't for you. If we're talking about fun and fruity drinks, however, that means we're in schnapps territory. Neither dry nor delicate, flavored schnapps are all about alcohol and sugar. In other words, sayonara, Aviation cocktail, and hello Rum Runner.

Scroll on to learn all about the fun and fruity drinks you can make with Razzmatazz!