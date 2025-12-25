16 Vintage No-Bake Desserts That Are As Delicious As They Are Easy To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From the mid- to late 20th century, American cuisine was defined by convenience. Make-ahead, no-bake recipes dominated party spreads, giving us wild concoctions to look back on, like the infamous Jell-O salad, tuna and Jell-O pie, and tomato-flavored Jell-O (we're sensing a pattern here). Making entire meals with packaged ingredients that only take a few minutes to whip up was seen less as a shortcut and more as modern ingenuity. While some of the — let's just say — stranger recipes haven't stood the test of time, some of those on-the-fly desserts of yesteryear still deserve a spot in the party spread.

In this list, we'll make a case for some vintage dessert recipes that will have your guests thinking you spent hours toiling away in the kitchen. In reality, most of these mid-to-late-century recipes are easy to whip up on the spot with some basic ingredients you might have tucked away in the pantry. They may not scream modernity — and yes, there's Jell-O in some of them (but no mayonnaise, we promise) — their old-school, nostalgic charm is what makes them so interesting, delicious, and most importantly, easy to prepare.