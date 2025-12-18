Review: Trader Joe's Cask Head Sherry Finish Bourbon Is Better For Mixing Than Sipping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There have been many new bourbon releases in 2025, which is thrilling for bourbon lovers. Whiskey drinkers have camped out overnight at distilleries to grab a bottle of the limited edition selections to line their home bar shelves. One spot you may not consider as a producer of noteworthy bourbon is Trader Joe's. However, the grocer has found success with its store-branded whiskies.

While the products may not offer premium quality or a rich depth of flavor, Trader Joe's bourbon is a smart buy, delivering value with a decent taste, especially for the price. And, if you enjoy drinking bourbon cocktails, TJ's whiskies are a solid base for mixing with other ingredients.

Earlier this month, shoppers eyed a bourbon offering lining store shelves at some Trader Joe's locations, Trader Joe's Cask Head Sherry Cask Kentucky Straight Bourbon. It is not an entirely new product, as we found that TJs has been selling the offering since May of 2025. Still, as a bourbon drinker and TJ's fan, I was curious to taste the whiskey when I found it available at my local Las Vegas TJ's, particularly given the premium price. I tapped into my skills and training as a Certified Sommelier to access the quality and taste of the liquor.