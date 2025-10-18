13 Best Bourbons Of 2025 (So Far)

Bourbon whiskey is as American as apple pie. To such an extent that Congress recognized bourbon as a distinctly American product in 1964. While not America's first liquor, rum holds that title, bourbon is widely considered America's native spirit. Also, it's a spirit that has to be made in the U.S.

Bourbon's popularity has boomed over the years as whiskey lovers are drawn to the sweet, nutty, and toasty oak flavors of the corn-based spirit. The popularity is particularly true as distilleries release new products. New portfolio editions send bourbon hunters camping out at stores and distilleries before release days or entering sweepstakes for the opportunity to garner a bottle of the sweet elixir.

I utilized my skills and training as a Certified Sommelier, wine and spirits writer, and long-time bourbon lover to make the selection of best bourbons in 2025. Some of these labels undergo extended aging, employ unique blending techniques, or incorporate different types of oak to age or finish the bourbon, but each offers something more than you will find in the distillery's flagship expressions. And, each has a 2025 release date.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by distillers.