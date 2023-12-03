The Farmer Who Inspired Basil Hayden's Iconic, Namesake Bourbon

Basil Hayden whiskey is an icon of the bourbon community. It's the whole package — complete with approachable flavor, beautiful packaging, and an elegant name. It's the name that we're going to talk about today. Contrary to popular belief, Basil Hayden is not a delicious herb — it's the nickname of Meredith Basil Hayden, Sr., an 18th-century rye farmer and whiskey pioneer. Hayden is known as the Father of High Rye Bourbon because in 1796 he changed his bourbon recipe to include a higher percentage of rye. This experiment birthed a brand new genre of whiskey: high-rye bourbon. Not only is Hayden credited as the inventor of high-rye bourbon, but he's also responsible for the 1785 founding of Bardstown, Kentucky. He led the group of 25 families which would first settle there. Bardstown is famous in the whiskey world, something you can gather from its title as the bourbon capital of the world.

Basil Hayden Straight Bourbon is a product of Jim Beam (now Beam Suntory) as one of four products in their Small Batch Bourbon Collection. It is the only high-rye bourbon in the group, and its name is an homage to the King of High Rye himself. Basil Hayden was first released in 1992 and has gone on to be a central pillar of the Jim Beam product line. It has inspired several different offshoots, including the Basil Hayden Dark Rye and Basil Hayden Toast. It is a low-proof bourbon, but that doesn't mean it's not high in quality.