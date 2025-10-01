Review: King Of Kentucky's 2025 Bourbon Is Absolutely Worth A King's Ransom

Bourbon whiskey is widely considered America's native spirit, and one that distillers must make in the U.S. for it to bear the name. In recent years, distillers have made a decisive marketing shift, offering limited allotments of well-aged, premium bottles of the corn-based liquor at exceedingly high prices. These whiskeys can age for decades in charred oak barrels, such as the longest-aged bourbon to date from James Thompson & Brother, and cost several hundred dollars to tens of thousands, including selections from Eagle Rare, Old Rip Van Winkle, Russell's Reserve, and the new King of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.

King of Kentucky's limited-release, small-production 2025 expression will be available starting October 1. Brown-Forman Master Distiller Emeritus Chris Morris says in a press release shared with Tasting Table that the bourbon is the "ultimate expression of American whiskey — a bold, robust bourbon that has been aged to perfection." To verify if his claims are accurate and determine if the bourbon is worth investing a few hundred dollars, I obtained a sample from the distillery to conduct a taste test. I utilized my education and expertise as a trained certified sommelier with over 20 years of experience in the wine and spirits field, combined with my palate as a longtime bourbon lover, to help me analyze the spirit. Here are the results.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.