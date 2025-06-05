Review: Old Forester President's Choice Bourbon And Rye Are Smooth, Worthwhile Additions To Your Home Bar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Old Forester is a whiskey producer with a great legacy. Founder George Garvin Brown was a pharmaceutical salesman who believed in the medicinal qualities of whiskey, creating the original Old Forester Bourbon in 1870. Brown named the company after physician and friend Dr. William Forrester, and he is known for creating the first bourbon available for sale in sealed glass bottles instead of barrels. This ensured the bourbon's quality was consistent, and Brown personally signed each bottle to guarantee its quality. Old Forester was one of the few distilleries allowed to continue production during Prohibition. During World War II, the company changed its entire output to high-grade alcohol for use in America's war efforts.

In 1964, Old Forester released President's Choice Bourbon. It was the brand's first single barrel bourbon expression, which the distillery crafts using only the finest barrels hand-selected by Old Forester's president. The barrels are chosen when they are deemed to have reached optimal maturity. Due to this, there is no guarantee of annual availability.

This year is special for Old Forester. Besides the President's Choice Bourbon, for the first time, the company is releasing President's Choice rye whiskey. Old Forester supplied us with pre-release samples to review. As a Certified Sommelier, I utilized my training to assess the quality and find out if these rare whiskeys are worth tracking down.