Review: Old Forester President's Choice Bourbon And Rye Are Smooth, Worthwhile Additions To Your Home Bar
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Old Forester is a whiskey producer with a great legacy. Founder George Garvin Brown was a pharmaceutical salesman who believed in the medicinal qualities of whiskey, creating the original Old Forester Bourbon in 1870. Brown named the company after physician and friend Dr. William Forrester, and he is known for creating the first bourbon available for sale in sealed glass bottles instead of barrels. This ensured the bourbon's quality was consistent, and Brown personally signed each bottle to guarantee its quality. Old Forester was one of the few distilleries allowed to continue production during Prohibition. During World War II, the company changed its entire output to high-grade alcohol for use in America's war efforts.
In 1964, Old Forester released President's Choice Bourbon. It was the brand's first single barrel bourbon expression, which the distillery crafts using only the finest barrels hand-selected by Old Forester's president. The barrels are chosen when they are deemed to have reached optimal maturity. Due to this, there is no guarantee of annual availability.
This year is special for Old Forester. Besides the President's Choice Bourbon, for the first time, the company is releasing President's Choice rye whiskey. Old Forester supplied us with pre-release samples to review. As a Certified Sommelier, I utilized my training to assess the quality and find out if these rare whiskeys are worth tracking down.
What is President's Choice bourbon and rye?
The President's Choice Bourbon and the new Rye label only use the finest barrels in the production. Old Forester produces and chars every barrel at its on-site cooperage, ensuring oversight for every step of production. President's Choice barrel selection falls to Old Forester's president. The selection is based on the whiskey's exceptional taste, maturity, quality, and character. In 1964, George Garvin Brown II released the first batch, while Campbell Brown, the fifth-generation member of the Brown family, is currently at the helm as President. The President's Choice Bourbon is somewhere between seven and nine years old, and it's aged in charred American oak barrels.
In addition to President's Choice Bourbon, in 2025, Old Forester is releasing the new President's Choice Rye. Though mostly focused on bourbon, Old Forester acquired Normandy Rye in 1940, and in 2019, the company added the first line of rye whiskeys to its portfolio. This year brings the first President's Choice to use rye as the base ingredient. The main difference between bourbon and rye is in the mash bill. Bourbon's base is made with at least 51% corn, while rye uses at least 51% rye. The mash bill for Old Forester's President's Choice Rye features 65% rye, 20% malted barley, and 15% corn.
Typically, Old Forester bottles the spirits somewhere between 110 proof and 125 proof — by law, the maximum when bourbon can go into the barrel is 125 proof. Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo and Master Taster Melissa Rift oversee and select the proof points.
Cost and availability
The main drawback Old Forester fans found with the release of the President's Choice Bourbon was the limited availability. Formerly, the earliest releases of this bourbon were reserved for VIPs and dignitaries. Then, it was only available for those who visited the distillery in Kentucky, and it was eventually sold online and on the secondary market for an inflated price. The whiskey was not for sale in traditional liquor stores.
With the 2025 release, the bourbon will be allocated to a select few retailers across the country. Additionally, the product will also be sold at Old Forester's online store, and it will remain available in limited quantities at the Old Forester distillery on June 14, 2025. The date was specifically chosen as it marks the National Bourbon Day and the 8th anniversary of the distillery's opening at the current location.
The premium products come with a luxury price point. Just a few years ago, the cost was under $90. Today, the suggested retail price for the new rye and bourbon releases of the standard-size 750-milliliter bottles is $225.
President's Choice Bourbon taste test
Old Forester President's Choice Bourbon is a textured whiskey with a robust character. This is an excellent single-barrel expression where each barrel is allowed to showcase it unique characteristics. It's one of the most coveted Old Forester labels, and rightfully so.
The sample I received was 120.5 proof, leading to an initial hit of high-proof alcohol in the nose and on the palate during my tasting. However, with time, the alcoholic bite evaporated, leaving behind layers of roasted nuts, sweet caramel, nutmeg, and oak aromas. These aromas follow through to create similar flavors on the palate, melding with maple, dried berries, and orchard fruit. The oak characteristics are dominant from the front to back palate, giving the spirit toasted spiciness. The initial tasting revealed a medicinal note on the finish that was not completely pleasant. Thankfully, this taste softened after allowing the spirit to open for an hour, bringing forward a honeyed note on the finish.
President's Choice rye taste test
With at least 51% rye in the mash bill, Old Forester President's Choice Rye delivers an earthy and dry spirit with a creamy texture that coats the palate. All Old Forester whiskeys use a proprietary yeast strain, are distilled in-house, and are aged in casks made at the distillery, ensuring the company has complete control over every aspect of production.
The sample I received has a proof of 117.1, giving it a hot alcoholic bite initially. After allowing the spirit to breathe, the alcohol softened, revealing toasty nutmeg, dark brown sugar, and creamy vanilla with soft herbal and floral notes. The oak in this expression was dominant as well. However, the oak characteristics, lending toasty spiciness and toffee flavors, were nicely integrated with the earthy pepperiness of the rye grain. The marriage of these flavors creates balance in the whiskey. The finish was smooth and long, creating a palate-coating, well-balanced character.
How to drink President's Choice Bourbon and Rye
Generally, there are several useful tips on how to drink bourbon. This includes the selection of the best glasses for drinking bourbon and the option of whether to add water or not. Many would prefer the classic Glencairn glass for Old Forester President's Choice Bourbon and Rye. This tulip-shaped glass, with a wide bowl, curved sides, and narrow top, concentrates the aromas and ensures full appreciation of the spirit's delicate subtleties. However, I prefer a classic low-ball, rocks-style glass for these potent spirits. Though the aromas are not as concentrated, the style allows the whiskey to breathe, burning off some of the alcohol. Giving the whiskey several minutes in the glass before tasting will also allow the alcohol to dissipate.
If you prefer to sip whiskey on the rocks, remember that the type of ice you add to bourbon matters. For spirits of this caliber, a large ice sphere is best. The larger the ice cube, the slower it will melt, allowing the liquor to open slowly. The ice will help release some of the whiskey's nuanced characteristics without over-diluting it. Smaller cubes will melt quickly, watering down the aromas and flavors of the liquors. Ice will also drop the whiskey's temperature, which can mask some of the subtleties in the spirits. A splash of room-temperature water can deliver the same effects without cooling the whiskey.
You can use President's Choice for cooking — for example, add a splash to your pot of baked beans. However, I recommend drinking this premium liquor instead of cooking with it.
Are the whiskeys worth the investment?
For connoisseurs of fine whiskey, Old Forester President's Choice Bourbon and Rye are the luxury liquors you will want to buy if you can get your hands on them. The brand's history and provenance make the products especially appealing, while the rarity of the products and limited availability contribute to the overall allure. Most of all, the taste of each expression makes Old Forester President's Choice worth the money.
The bourbon is well-rounded, with a maple-coated, nutty flavor and rich texture. Similarly, the earthy, peppery qualities of the rye are intriguing, and its well-balanced flavor with peppery, toasty grain and soft herbs is captivating. Though I preferred the rye to the bourbon, as the earthiness was more appealing to me than the bourbon's sweeter flavors, both products are worth adding to your home bar, possibly becoming a highlight in your lineup.
If you plan on purchasing a bottle to hold with hopes of reselling it in the future, that, too, is worth the investment. Though the products are expensive, the whiskey retains its value. Bottles of former bourbon expressions are available for around $1,000 today on the secondary market. It's also worth noting that you can snatch an extremely rare bottle from batch number one for $11,293.99.