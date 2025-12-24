14 Of The Best Restaurants In The Great Lakes Region, According To Customer Reviews
Every year, millions of domestic and international visitors flock to the Great Lakes Region of North America, which spans the U.S. states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin as well as the Canadian province of Ontario. Indeed, those five interconnected freshwater lakes, called Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario, have become prime destinations for families, couples, and friends alike, offering recreational activities in an idyllic setting, such as fishing, swimming, boating, hiking, picnicking, and scenic drives along charming harbors.
All these exciting pursuits are likely to whet your appetite. Fortunately for foodies, those locations are brimming with excellent restaurants for all tastes, age groups, budgets, and dietary needs. They offer familiar dishes and desserts but also famous local specialties like Finnish and Dutch pancakes, butter tarts, whitefish chowder, buffalo chicken wings, apple fritters, and wild rice.
To help steer you in the right direction, here's a curated list of some of the Great Lakes Region's most acclaimed eateries. They cover various dining styles and cuisines and consistently get rave online reviews. Out of these top-rated culinary hotspots, which one will make your bucket list?
Mabel Gray (Hazel Park, Michigan)
Nestled in Oakland County, about 11 miles north of Detroit, Hazel Park is home to Mabel Gray, a first-rate dining experience in a relaxed and comfortable setting. Not only was the latter a James Beard semifinalist in 2016 for the Best New Restaurant award — the only establishment in the state to be nominated for that category that year — but it was also named Hour Detroit's 2025 Restaurant of the Year. The kitchen proposes chef-driven dishes and desserts prepared from locally and ethically sourced ingredients; as a result, that delectable and unique tasting menu rotates seasonally and even daily.
Regulars wholeheartedly recommend visiting on burger week, but they've also praised the house's exceptional vegan items, as well as the staff's eagerness to accommodate various dietary needs and food allergies. Other patrons have noted the generous portions and friendly service, not to mention the attention to detail and excellent beverage pairings — especially during brunch and events like St. Patrick's Day and Valentine's Day.
Here's a tip for our oenophile readers: Become a Champagne Society member to get first dibs on wine tastings and exclusive dinners.
248-398-4300
23825 John R Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Modern Bird (Traverse City, Michigan)
Traverse City is on many a foodie's bucket list, not only because it's home to some of the Midwest's best award-winning coffee shops, but also because it boasts a wide array of acclaimed restaurants, including Modern Bird. This fine dining institution is co-managed by two chef-owners who were Michelin-trained in Chicago and are now dedicated to crafting aesthetic small plates prepared from farm-to-table ingredients. As such, Modern Bird was recognized by The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal as one of the nation's 50 Best Restaurants and 10 Best Places to Go in 2025, respectively.
Is it worth the splurge, though? Customers certainly seem to think so, in part due to the extremely knowledgeable and welcoming staff, as well as the expertly mixed cocktails. They just make sure to secure advance reservations in addition to sharing several plates among the same group to help manage the bill. The fried chicken, carrot curry, tuna crudo, halibut, corn dog, Key lime pie, and rhubarb fritters are some of the most top-tier items you can order.
231-421-5046
541 W Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684
Farm Club: Restaurant, Farm Market, and Brewery (Traverse City, Michigan)
Farm Club is a first-come, first-served venue that combines a restaurant with a bakery, a brewery, a market, and a scenic, large picnic area. Located only 7 miles from downtown Traverse City, it can be easily accessed by hikers along the Traverse Area Recreation Trail. Additionally, it has also turned into a cozy, warm stop for ski and snowshoeing aficionados.
Groups of all ages flock to this eclectic, convivial venue to enjoy the freshly prepared baked goods and the bites prepared with produce mostly grown on-site. They particularly recommend the chicken Thai and beet salads, zucchini fritters, chocolate mousse, chorizo biscuits, butter noodles, and apple dumplings and pie pockets, not to mention the excellent cider, and draft beer selection.
Keep in mind that reservations aren't possible, pets aren't welcome, and groups of more than eight people may not be accommodated.
231-252-3079
10051 Lake Leelanau Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684
Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)
If you're visiting Lake Michigan and aspiring to enjoy an exceptional dining experience at an elegant venue with no required dress code, then Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro may be your best bet. Offering both classic and revisited French fare, this sophisticated, romantic, and scenic destination is also particularly suited for dates as well as special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. Moreover, it has been recognized by Visit Milwaukee for its picturesque, lush setting and stunning lake views, not to mention its award-winning French wine list.
Patrons have given rave reviews about numerous dishes, but especially the escargots, steak and fries, pan-seared sea scallops, pair and walnut quail, charcuterie board, onion soup, and beef tenderloin medallions. The fixed-price, three-course brunch, available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays, is also a hit.
bartolottas.com/lake-park-bistro
414-962-6300
3133 E Newberry Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Porter Kitchen and Deck (Chicago, Illinois)
Chicago is home to highly sought-after eateries, such as the Porter Kitchen and Deck. Located in a skyscraper perched on the Chicago River, this sophisticated but laid-back restaurant boasts ample outdoor seating with fantastic skyline and river views. Recognized by Choose Chicago for its expansive menu and warm vibe, Porter also houses a private dining space that has proven especially coveted for weddings rehearsals.
As for the kitchen, it proposes eclectic salads, sandwiches, and entrées to be paired with an extensive craft beer, wine, and whiskey selection. Some favorite picks include the lobster roll, crispy shrimp appetizer, Brussels sprouts salad, crab cakes, three-piece filet sliders, truffle fries, and crème brûlée.
A tip for budget-conscious guests: There's happy hour on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. proposing affordable strong cocktails and wines by the glass.
312-781-7580
150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606
Alla Vita (Chicago, Illinois)
Meaning "to life," Alla Vita is a chic but convivial and welcoming Italian-American neighborhood eatery that has turned into one of Chicago's most elusive reservations to secure — fortunately, you can always opt for a takeout order. Listed in the Michelin Guide's 2022 Chicago selection and recognized by Michelin Media for its nostalgic vibe, this Windy City hotspot can accommodate 150 guests and offers a semi-private dining room for special gatherings and events.
Here are some widely acclaimed table favorites to order at Alla Vita for a memorable experience: the squash sacchetti, tiramisu, chicken parm, cacio e pepe ricotta dumplings, kale Caesar salad, spare ribs, and salami pizza. Plus, if you're celebrating your birthday, chances are you'll be offered a decadent complimentary confetti ice cream cake or any other equally festive treat.
312-667-0104
564 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 6066
Pier W (Lakewood, Ohio)
Established in 1965, Pier W is a Lakewood institution that boasts panoramic vistas of Lake Erie and neighboring Cleveland. This contemporary seafood restaurant is particularly celebrated for its award-winning international wine list, not to mention its copious Sunday brunch, which offers items like made-to-order omelets and Amish chicken as well as a carving station from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pier W's loyal customer base has also raved about the exceptionally attentive service, relaxing live piano music, good value for money, and premium bourbon selection.
As for the seafood, be it the mussels, fish, clams, lobster, shrimp, or scallops, it's all freshly provided by local fishermen, while the beef, lamb, and pork are exclusively sourced from independent farmers.
Here are some exceptional table favorites you should absolutely consider ordering: the house bouillabaisse (which includes the famous Lake Erie walleye fish), swordfish salad, lobster bisque, devil's food cake, and chocolate peanut butter cake.
216-228-2250
12700 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
Babylon Restaurant (Rochester, New York)
Located directly on Lake Ontario, Rochester, NY is renowned for its vibrant art, sport, fashion, and culinary scenes. Its wide array of eclectic restaurants includes Babylon, an unassuming but authentic Middle Eastern joint established in 2021 by an Iraqi immigrant.
Babylon proposes Iraqi and Lebanese specialties, as well as a selection of reimagined Mediterranean dishes. Meat lovers will be tempted by the juicy chicken shawarma sandwich and well-seasoned kofta plate. As for vegetarians and vegans, they'll also find plenty of scrumptious and filling options, from the zaatar manakeesh (a popular Lebanese flatbread) to the tabbouleh salad, veggie dolma, lentil soup, falafel sandwich, and mixed dessert plate.
Overall, happy customers have praised Babylon's friendly service, fresh and flavorful food, generous portions, melt-in-your-mouth lamb dishes, and soothing, complimentary cardamom tea.
585-448-0096
1475 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623
Chortke (Rochester, New York)
Chortke is a high-end Persian restaurant with an American influence that intrigues and captivates diners with its avant-garde, contemporary menu. The name is Farsi for "abacus," which shares a striking likeness with one of the most popular grilled foods across the Middle East: the shish kabob.
Though this family-owned establishment's stellar reputation precedes it, it's very easy to miss because it's tucked away within the back extension of the Village Gate complex. Still, it's featured on the Visit Rochester website and comes highly recommended by local foodies.
The latter have been raving about the highly accommodating and patient staff, as well as the aesthetically plated dishes bursting with bold flavors that they can enjoy to the sound of pleasant background music. Some standout items to try to include the lamb lollipops with zaatar, pistachio, and roasted garlic hummus; the turmeric roasted chicken with carrot puree and grilled asparagus; and the saffron rice mixed with nuts and dried fruits, called "jeweled rice."
585-670-6683
352 N Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14607
Niku Japanese BBQ House (Niagara Falls, Ontario)
Japanese dining offers diverse concepts, including yakiniku establishments, where tables are equipped with a fired-up grill that allows you to cook your raw meat and veggies as desired. Such is the case with Niku Japanese BBQ House, located in the heart of the Canadian city of Niagara Falls. This acclaimed spot proposes plenty of keto-friendly and healthy options and is recognized by the Clifton Hill District for its premium and fresh ingredients, cozy atmosphere, and enjoyable self-grilling experience.
Indeed, its enthusiastic clientele has written encouraging reviews about the stellar service, great value for money, comfortable seating, convenient 20% discount during happy hour, and complimentary parking.
Niku's extensive menu also has non-Japanese specialties, such as jajangmyeon (Korean-Chinese noodles with black bean sauce), bibimbap (Korean rice-and-beef bowl topped with a fried egg), naan (Indian bread), and crème brûlée.
289-296-6888
5278 Ferry St, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 1R5
Scaramouche Restaurant (Toronto, Ontario)
Located within The Benvenuto Toronto Condominium, an architectural marvel with 119 suites and a 24-hour concierge, Scaramouche is a high-end, traditional French restaurant that offers stunning skyline views as well as a more laid-back bistro. Featured in the Michelin Guide as one of the Best French Restaurants in the city, this hotspot emphasizes fresh, seasonal ingredients. It also proposes several vegetarian options, such as the mixed mushroom tart and the ricotta gnocchi, not to mention a wide selection of wines by the glass and even the half glass.
Based on glowing online reviews, customers particularly recommend the foie gras terrine with white wine, poached apples, and pickled grapes; the tuna tartare; the filet mignon with whipped potatoes, green beans, and mixed mushrooms; and the coconut cream pie topped with white chocolate shavings and dark chocolate sauce.
416-961-6240
1 Benvenuto Pl, Toronto, ON M4V 2L1
Cowboy's Grill (Toronto and North York, Ontario)
If you find yourself craving some juicy and flavorful Texas-style BBQ or crafty European-style dishes in the heart of Toronto or North York, then you'd be well advised to dine at Cowboy's Grill. Its friendly owners, great value for money, live music acts, and overall relaxing vibe in a quaint, themed décor consistently attract a steady stream of loyal and new patrons.
According to the website, these are the house's frequently ordered items: the chicken wings dipped in a whiskey-infused BBQ sauce; the smoked salmon marinated in white wine; the melt-in-your-mouth brisket, which can be enjoyed either in a sandwich with smoked cheese or with its signature sauce and a side of coleslaw; and the French onion soup, prepared with beef broth, caramelized onions, and melted Swiss cheese.
As for the bar selection, it's equally enticing and includes the house rosé, local tap beer, and a decadent banana Nutella milkshake. In short, Cowboy's Grill is equally appealing to comfort food enthusiasts and drinkers alike.
Multiple locations
Apothecary Kitchen/Common House Café (Hamilton, Ontario)
The Apothecary Kitchen is another widely celebrated Great Lakes Region name, and it exclusively caters to health-conscious, gluten-free, and vegan foodies. Situated in the Canadian port city of Hamilton, within the Farmers' Market as well as the Common House Café at City Hall, it proposes wraps, soups, stews, salads, and desserts, not to mention daily specials and freshly pressed juices.
You can enjoy those carefully sourced, sustainable, and nutrition-packed bites and beverages at these locations or just grab yourself a zero-waste meal in a glass jar on the go.
Customers especially recommend the green curry, the chickpea Caesar wrap, the chickpea stew, and the broccoli soup. You could also opt for the creamy, nut-free, and dairy-free miso mushroom soup, which earned a Soupfest award in 2024 and can be paired with the vegan and gluten-free cornbread.
Multiple locations
Mountain Burger (Hamilton and Burlington, Ontario)
As an inclusive, diverse, and highly populous Canadian province, Ontario is home to numerous halal-friendly spots, including Mountain Burger. Established on Hamilton's Upper Ottawa Street and Burlington's Walkers Line, these two laid-back, family-owned joints exclusively serve halal meals, including juicy, hand-formed, 100% Angus beef patties.
According to the website, the kitchen's best-selling items are the Rocky Burger, which comes with balsamic-glazed onion, cheddar, and beef bacon, the L.A. Smash Burger, the Beef Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich, and the Texas-Style Sandwich, which consists of double AAA patties with cheddar and crispy onion lodged between garlic bread slices.
Customers have also voiced their deep appreciation for the fries poutine, which can be topped with beef bacon, hot dog, chicken, mushroom, or steak, not to mention the overall generous portions, reasonable prices, and incredibly welcoming staff.
Multiple locations
Methodology
How did we determine the top contenders for this compilation of highly acclaimed restaurants within The Great Lakes Region? To begin with, we only selected establishments with excellent ratings and predominantly positive reviews on platforms like Google, TripAdvisor, Yelp, Reddit, and Facebook foodie groups. We then made sure to diversify the picks in order to cover various cities, concepts, cuisines, budgets, and dietary preferences. So, whether you're in the mood for New American, Asian, Italian, Middle Eastern, French, seafood, or healthy dining, these picks have got you covered.
Here are two additional criteria we took into consideration: All these eateries offer convenient and/or scenic locations, as well as standout menu items profusely recommended by customers. Some places also boast exceptional lake or city views, while others have garnered nods in area guides and even prestigious accolades — not a requirement for this list, but certainly a reassuring plus.