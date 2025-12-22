You Really Shouldn't Believe This Myth About Aldi Dupes

The first time you step into an Aldi store it can feel a little bit like you have passed through a portal into an alternate universe. The shelves are lined with familiar products, but all of them are just a little bit off. You might, for example, spot the white cardboard box of your favorite cinnamon-sugar-coated breakfast cereal on the shelf — you know the one we're talking about — but when you walk up to grab it, the name isn't right and the branding looks a bit less polished. The low price combined with the similar-but-different packaging can lead to the instant judgment that this product is an inferior knock-off, but, in reality, only half of that statement is true. Yes, these Aldi dupes certainly qualify as knock-offs, but the idea that they are lower quality is one of those Aldi myths you need to stop believing.

While they might not look or taste exactly the same as what you get in the more-expensive name-brand package, that's not always a bad thing. In fact, those Millville Cinnamon Crunch Squares — as this knock-off version of Cinnamon Toast Crunch is called — is one of the Aldi dupes that many think are better than the original. As the truism goes, you should never judge a product by its exterior alone. Until you dip your spoon into that first bowl, you can't be sure. Though, given the brand refresh happening at Aldi, bringing updated packaging to many favorite products, those dupes might soon be even more appealing.