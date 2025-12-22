You Really Shouldn't Believe This Myth About Aldi Dupes
The first time you step into an Aldi store it can feel a little bit like you have passed through a portal into an alternate universe. The shelves are lined with familiar products, but all of them are just a little bit off. You might, for example, spot the white cardboard box of your favorite cinnamon-sugar-coated breakfast cereal on the shelf — you know the one we're talking about — but when you walk up to grab it, the name isn't right and the branding looks a bit less polished. The low price combined with the similar-but-different packaging can lead to the instant judgment that this product is an inferior knock-off, but, in reality, only half of that statement is true. Yes, these Aldi dupes certainly qualify as knock-offs, but the idea that they are lower quality is one of those Aldi myths you need to stop believing.
While they might not look or taste exactly the same as what you get in the more-expensive name-brand package, that's not always a bad thing. In fact, those Millville Cinnamon Crunch Squares — as this knock-off version of Cinnamon Toast Crunch is called — is one of the Aldi dupes that many think are better than the original. As the truism goes, you should never judge a product by its exterior alone. Until you dip your spoon into that first bowl, you can't be sure. Though, given the brand refresh happening at Aldi, bringing updated packaging to many favorite products, those dupes might soon be even more appealing.
Are generic brands actually any worse?
This phenomenon, of course, isn't unique to Aldi stores. It is on display more at Aldi than it may be in similar grocery stores, given that Aldi shelves are filled with more than 90% Aldi-exclusive products, but most grocery chains have their own signature labels and generic brands. Some shoppers are naturally disinclined to buy these less-expensive options, but it is often rumored that these generics are produced in the same factories as name-brand products, and it is also a constant question whether or not there is actually a difference between generic and name-brand foods. The trail from generic knock-off to manufacturer is often difficult to follow — it wouldn't suit any of the big brands to have it come out that there was a cheaper option made in the same facility — but it isn't hard to imagine, given how consolidated the food system has become. For example, the big name believed to be behind Aldi's Millville breakfast cereals is also tied to Post Holdings, the producers of some heavy-hitters in the market like Grape Nuts, Honey-Comb, and Raisin Bran.
We might not know for sure whether or not these dupes are actually made in the same place or by the same manufacturers, but there isn't any arguing with their quality. What may be the actual best Aldi breakfast cereal is another dupe, and a quick run down the list of the best new Aldi finds of 2025 will give you plenty more Aldi-exclusive knock-offs that you should add to your shopping list immediately. If you still have any doubt, Aldi proudly boasts that one in every three of its signature-brand products is award-winning — tough to argue with that.