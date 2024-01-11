Is There A Real Difference Between Name Brand And Generic Canned Goods?

It seems like groceries aren't getting any cheaper, and when you are faced with nearly identical items on the shelf at different price points, it's hard to know why you're paying more for those higher-priced items. Canned goods are the perfect example. Side by side, you'll see items like diced tomatoes with a store brand or generic label for a much lower price than nationally branded tomatoes. The same goes for nearly every can of beans or vegetables at the store, leaving you with a quandary — are they really different? You'll be glad to know that any store-brand canned items, also known as 'private label' products, come directly from the same packing and processing plants as their flashier labeled shelf companions.

Some large chain grocers have their own private brand programs to source foods outside the big-name companies. By putting the store's name directly on the can label, the company is standing behind what's inside. You're getting high-quality products created with care and good safety protocols in all these cans, so you can feel perfectly comfortable letting your wallet guide you in selecting these pantry staples.