Aldi's First-Ever Product Rebrand Is Happening: Will The Logo Change?
Shopping at Aldi has been compared by many on the internet to stepping into an alternate universe. The packages lining the shelves look nearly identical to well-known brands, but everything is just a little bit different. In place of Lucky Charms breakfast cereal, you might find a similar red box labeled "Marshmallows and Stars," with the brand's signature leprechaun replaced by a green-clad wizard. Or a purple box of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches might be called "Crustless Sandwiches," rather than the familiar name brand, Uncrustables. There is a strange appeal to these similar-but-different products, and many of the Aldi dupes are considered better than the name brands. The announcement of a rebrand has understandably left some customers concerned that the unique styling of these favorite products might change. Fortunately for those loyal shoppers, the Aldi logo isn't changing, with the primary motivation of the brand refresh to make it easier for shoppers to tell which products are Aldi originals.
As it turns out, this change will affect the grand majority of the products you see while shopping at Aldi. There is a reason that Aldi rarely has brand name groceries, with that reason being that over 90% of the products sold by the chain come from the brand's private label, even though they were not previously labeled as such. Despite the lack of an apparent label, many of these products have become fan favorites. So, by adding the Aldi logo to the packaging, the grocery chain hopes to make it clear that the quality products beloved by customers come from the company itself.
What does Aldi's rebrand mean for its products?
Fortunately for customers who know and love Aldi's quality products, the branding refresh will affect only packaging. Some items on the shelves will begin to be designated as Aldi products, while favorite brands under the Aldi umbrella (like Clancy's or Simply Nature) will receive an endorsement designating the brand as an "Aldi original." A few products will receive a slightly larger branding overhaul, like the Kirkwood breaded chicken fillets. Customers had already given this product an unofficial moniker of "red bag chicken," and the brand has decided to run with that idea and make it the product's official name. Clearly, this is a grocery chain that listens to its customers — and enjoys keeping things fun.
This rebranding effort will not happen overnight, however, but rather over the next few years, coinciding with the brand's massive expansion in the U.S. In 2025 alone, Aldi plans to open another 225 stores across the country, adding to the existing 2,400 U.S. locations — and with plenty more planned for the coming years. Given those figures, it will come as little surprise to learn that Aldi is the fastest growing grocery chain in the country. Given the enthusiasm of its customers, it's also no shocker that the company's Price Leadership Report found Aldi to have the lowest prices of any national grocery chain, offering annual savings of as much as $4,000 to families that shop in its stores. With numbers like those, the new look of Aldi products is just icing on the cake for what is clearly a grocery chain claiming a significant portion of the American market.