Aldi's First-Ever Product Rebrand Is Happening: Will The Logo Change?

Shopping at Aldi has been compared by many on the internet to stepping into an alternate universe. The packages lining the shelves look nearly identical to well-known brands, but everything is just a little bit different. In place of Lucky Charms breakfast cereal, you might find a similar red box labeled "Marshmallows and Stars," with the brand's signature leprechaun replaced by a green-clad wizard. Or a purple box of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches might be called "Crustless Sandwiches," rather than the familiar name brand, Uncrustables. There is a strange appeal to these similar-but-different products, and many of the Aldi dupes are considered better than the name brands. The announcement of a rebrand has understandably left some customers concerned that the unique styling of these favorite products might change. Fortunately for those loyal shoppers, the Aldi logo isn't changing, with the primary motivation of the brand refresh to make it easier for shoppers to tell which products are Aldi originals.

As it turns out, this change will affect the grand majority of the products you see while shopping at Aldi. There is a reason that Aldi rarely has brand name groceries, with that reason being that over 90% of the products sold by the chain come from the brand's private label, even though they were not previously labeled as such. Despite the lack of an apparent label, many of these products have become fan favorites. So, by adding the Aldi logo to the packaging, the grocery chain hopes to make it clear that the quality products beloved by customers come from the company itself.