6 Ways To Combine Coffee And Tea That Aren't Just Dirty Chais

Whether you're enjoying breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up, choosing between a soothing cup of tea or a strong mug of coffee can be a serious dilemma. You could try mixing the two, but they'd probably clash with each other ... right? On the contrary, cultures around the globe have enjoyed delectable coffee-tea hybrid drinks for decades, and trendy new spins on the concept could make you fall in love at first sip.

Coffee mixed with tea is a delicious and unexpected drink combination that can bring out the best qualities of both beverages. Smooth and aromatic coffee can mellow the bitter tannins found in many teas, while the complex notes of your favorite black, white, or green tea will enrich and lift up the java's taste. Perhaps the most widely known example today is the dirty chai latte, made of chai spiced black tea mixed with milk and a shot of espresso. While this drink is certainly delicious, there are tons of lesser-known beverages in this category that may better suit your tastes.

If you prefer your drinks intense rather than milky and mild, an Ethiopian spreeze delivers on concentrated flavor. Worried about caffeine overload? Try pairing coffee with herbal teas or tisanes. And that's just scratching the surface — we've found six coffee-tea concoctions that prove the brilliance of this pairing.