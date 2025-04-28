A Dirty Matcha Combines 2 Classic Drinks. Here's How To Make One
The world of daily beverages is often broken down into two main categories: coffee and tea. Some people adore the bitter boldness found only in a cup of coffee, while others revel in the delicate aroma that tea brings. It's usually one or the other, but why choose when you can have both? No, this isn't some hypothetical idea or an asinine experiment. It's as real as can be, and the proof sits tantalizingly in a glass of dirty matcha — a glorious mix of espresso and matcha latte. Sometimes, opposites come together, and when they do so in the right way, flavor magic comes to life.
A dirty matcha is what happens when coffee and green tea meet in the middle. The espresso, loaded with signature coffee notes, is unapologetically rich and dark, with sharp edges that the matcha latte's ethereal lightness smooths over. It's a collision of roasted, nutty notes and a grassy depth, all wrapped in velvety, sweet milk. Each sip brings you the best parts of both drinks, unfolding in layers of flavors that seamlessly meld into one another. If you love complexity and contrasts, something that strays a smidgen bit out of the ordinary realm, this is the drink for you.
How to make this hybrid drink
First things first, the ingredient ratio. As a general guideline, consider starting with 1 shot of espresso and 1 to 2 teaspoons of matcha powder. The milk, however, varies depending on how potent you'd like the main ingredients to be. Around a quarter to half of a cup does the trick, but feel free to make your own adjustments. Much like the two original drinks, sweeteners such as honey and syrup, or other dairy ingredients like heavy cream, coconut milk, etc., are all welcome.
Start by preparing the matcha and espresso individually, as usual. Once the matcha is thoroughly sifted and whisked, add the ice cubes and pour in the milk (and any other ingredients), and finish with the espresso shot. Stir everything together and your dirty matcha is ready for sipping. Top it off with a layer of milk foam to embody the cafe latte essence, if you wish, or a drizzle of caramel syrup to inspire a nutty sweet undertone.
Another creative approach to dirty matcha involves a cup of cold brew coffee base and a matcha foam. Since the foam will be much creamier and sweeter than regular whisked matcha, opt for a bolder coffee variety if you still want that strong caffeine kick. As for the foam, simply frothing around 2 teaspoons of sifted matcha powder with milk and heavy cream will do the trick.