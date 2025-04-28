A Dirty Matcha Combines 2 Classic Drinks. Here's How To Make One

The world of daily beverages is often broken down into two main categories: coffee and tea. Some people adore the bitter boldness found only in a cup of coffee, while others revel in the delicate aroma that tea brings. It's usually one or the other, but why choose when you can have both? No, this isn't some hypothetical idea or an asinine experiment. It's as real as can be, and the proof sits tantalizingly in a glass of dirty matcha — a glorious mix of espresso and matcha latte. Sometimes, opposites come together, and when they do so in the right way, flavor magic comes to life.

A dirty matcha is what happens when coffee and green tea meet in the middle. The espresso, loaded with signature coffee notes, is unapologetically rich and dark, with sharp edges that the matcha latte's ethereal lightness smooths over. It's a collision of roasted, nutty notes and a grassy depth, all wrapped in velvety, sweet milk. Each sip brings you the best parts of both drinks, unfolding in layers of flavors that seamlessly meld into one another. If you love complexity and contrasts, something that strays a smidgen bit out of the ordinary realm, this is the drink for you.