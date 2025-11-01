10 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Matcha Lattes

You may have been enjoying matcha for years, or perhaps just learnt about it, but either way, this drink is taking the world by storm at the moment. This potent drink has a deep-rooted Japanese tradition and is centuries old, but nowadays, you cannot go into a coffee shop without seeing its green hue all around you. From simple matcha to matcha lattes, matcha bubble tea, dirty matchas, and matcha cookies and cakes, it's in every corner. Though a somewhat polarizing flavor, those of us who love it are pleased whenever we spot it on the menu. It gives you a little energy boost without making you feel wired the way coffee does, and it contains beneficial antioxidants, too. Plus, its smoky tea flavor is a delight (to those who get it!).

During my time as a barista, I worked extensively with matcha and attended several specialized workshops on the subject. I can attest to the fact that there are many pitfalls to avoid when making the drink. Although it's not an overly complicated ingredient to work with, there are some key steps you need to follow. However, you don't need to feel intimidated to make it for yourself at home. Once you understand how matcha works and where you could go wrong, you'll be making matcha lattes to your heart's delight. Here are some mistakes to avoid when making matcha lattes.