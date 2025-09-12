Do You Really Need A Matcha Whisk Holder?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making matcha at home can bring serenity and the pleasures of the Japanese ceremonial tea to your morning routine. But preparing matcha can seem daunting at first, with the different types of matcha and specific tools you need, including a bamboo whisk called a matcha chasen. While this type of flexible, multi-pronged whisk (or an electric metal whisk) is key for aerating and properly dissolving matcha in water without it clumping, some also recommend a traditional bamboo or ceramic matcha whisk holder (kuse naoshi) to dry, store, and retain the whisk's shape. However, Jee Choe, tea sommelier for the tea and coffee blog Oh, How Civilized, says you don't really need a matcha whisk holder if you have the right bamboo utensil storage know-how.

"If you don't have a stand, put the whisk with the handle side down after washing," the tea expert tells Tasting Table. Additionally, Choe advises us to avoid placing the whisk prong-side down because the prongs "are the most important part of a whisk." A matcha whisk holder allows the bamboo material to breathe as it dries, which prevents molding and warping. But you can easily store the whisk without the holder, like Chloe says. Just don't face it downwards or on its side, since that could put weight on the relatively delicate prongs or cause moisture to accumulate if they are in contact with wet kitchen surfaces. Instead, store the whisk prongs up by resting the flat handle edge on the counter.