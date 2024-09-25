2 Red Flags You Should Avoid When Buying Matcha

Shopping for matcha is anything but a one size fits all approach. Come to think of it, it's not even a two-sized one. If you've browsed around at all, you've likely come across matcha powders distinguished between two different categories: ceremonial grade and culinary grade. Generally speaking, ceremonial grade matcha is considered to be of finer quality, indicative of its historical use in Japanese tea drinking ceremonies. Culinary grade, on the other hand, is thought to be of lesser quality, intended for use in baking and cooking recipes and not for your tea. But the truth is, these classifications don't exist in Japan.

The truth is, good and bad matcha powders can be found within both of these categories — and just because a matcha is labeled as ceremonial doesn't mean it's going to make a good latte. Instead, Jee Choe, the coffee and tea sommelier and founder of Oh, How Civilized, recommends considering the price and source of the matcha instead. When asked about common matcha mistakes, Choe told Tasting Table, "One [common mistake] is purchasing a low quality matcha, which results in a brown/tan colored drink.

Choe also explained, "Getting matcha that's not made in Japan or one that's under $15 a tin will create a subpar drink." Producing matcha powder is a time honored craft involving many different steps and processes that, inevitably, add up to its price. While steps vary from powder to powder, they will be reflected in the overall quality and price of the matcha.