Why Coffee And Tea Is Such A Delicious And Unexpected Drink Combination

In the U.S. in particular, there is something of a stereotype around coffee drinkers versus tea drinkers. The New York Post even conducted a survey to compare the personality types that favor each of the hot drinks. What's curious about this is why we consider coffee and tea to be opposites, when we could be enjoying them both. Even at the same time.

Mixing coffee and tea is neither new nor uncommon once you get outside the U.S. It's a popular combination across much of South East Asia, and also found in Ethiopia. Though tea and coffee have different tastes and characteristics, they can complement each other to create a more complex drinking experience.

The aromatic and sometimes floral taste of tea can balance out the more earthy bitterness of coffee, adding top notes to the flavor palate. Tea has a lighter texture, but it's full of tannins that can be brisk and astringent on the tongue. The natural oils in coffee can balance this harshness for a smoother mouthfeel, especially when combined with milk.