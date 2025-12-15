8 Whole Bean Holiday Blends To Gift Coffee Lovers

'Tis the season for some holiday sipping, and no, I'm not talking about boozy hot chocolate or eggnog today (although I certainly won't dissuade you from imbibing in the colder months). Rather, I'm talking about a year-round staple beverage that many of us — myself included — can't fathom life without. You guessed it: coffee. As a former barista with over a decade of coffee experience under my belt, I really couldn't live without my morning bean juice, and I'll snag any and every opportunity to sample the hottest coffees on the market. This roundup is focusing on whole-bean holiday blends that can please even the pickiest coffee connoisseur on your holiday gifting list.

Fortunately, there's no one-size-fits-all holiday coffee blend, and notes can range from dark cocoa to peppermint and even bright, acidic fruit. Some holiday coffee blends will be flavored, while others will rely solely on the beans to express holiday appeal. I've rounded up some of the best holiday whole-bean coffee blends to gift to your favorite coffee lover this season and, after trying them all myself, I can confidently say that each will serve a different type of consumer — all, however, are lovely. Want to stick some coffee under the tree this year? Get a concept of the preferred flavor profile of your giftee, cross it against these blends, and gift away.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.