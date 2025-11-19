6 La Colombe Single-Origin Coffees, Ranked

ICYMI, I'm a huge coffee enthusiast. My obsession began with what was supposed to be a side job in a cafe in Northern Virginia. Upon going through the company's barista training and discovering that no two coffees are alike (shocker, I know), I've made it my mission to craft perfect brews and taste every single-origin coffee I can get my hands on. Why single origin? Blends certainly have their place, as do flavored cups (I did love the fall lineup from Bones Coffee Co.), but brewing beans grown in a single location really lets you get a fuller sense of their character. You'll find lots of wild tasting notes in single-origin coffees because the beans aren't diluted with those from another terrain.

That said, of course I jumped at the chance to try the full line of single-origin coffee beans from La Colombe (which you may know from having its draft lattes). Ranking single-origin beans isn't the easiest task — each is vastly different from the next, and everyone has their own tasting note and brew intensity preferences. Before going into this ranking, I'll clue you in to my own palate. I love bright, light-roasted coffees that boast ample fruity and floral notes. The best coffee I ever tried tasted like a blueberry tea. My own preferences will come into play when ranking the following, but I'll also take into account more objective views of the brew, considering which tasting notes come through and how each stacks up to other single-origin beans I've had from the country (where applicable). For more about how I'm approaching this piece, refer to the end of the article.

